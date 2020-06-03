Saturday Morning host James Martin shares adorable throwback photo from his childhood

Fans of James Martin have poked fun at the TV chef after he shared a cute throwback picture.

On Instagram, the former Saturday Kitchen star, 47, posted a photo of himself as a little boy.

In the pic, which he uploaded on Wednesday (June 3), James tucks into an 99, with only the cone left and ice cream smudged on his lip.

Fans all made the same joke

He joked in the caption: "You could tell back then I always liked food."

In the comments, many of James' fans took the opportunity to make a joke about one particular aspect of his cooking.

The chef's love of butter as ingredient in the incredible dishes he prepares is well known.

Fans poked fun at James Martin after he shared a picture from his childhood (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Picking up on that, one fan quipped: "I bet you stuck some butter on that too."

Another laughed: "Funny thing, is that cone is full of butter? Lol."

A third said: "Butter ice cream?"

Is that cone is full of butter?

Someone else commented: "How much butter was in that ice cream?"

Earlier in the lockdown, James was criticised by This Morning viewers for a recipe some watching at home felt was 'out of touch' with reality.

On the daytime TV programme, the chef whipped up a complicated dish needing specialist tomatoes, in addition to a pizza oven - something many people no not have at home.

A regular on This Morning

He was on to make a Pizza Express version of a margarita that included tomatoes from Italy that can only be bought online, along with a specific type of mozarella cheese.

It's not the only time James has caused a stir on This Morning in recent weeks.

James is a regular on programmes such as This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Last month, he shocked viewers by binning an entire plate of food during a cooking segment.

James was making a rosti and poached egg brunch recipe via video link with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield when he accidentally broke an egg while serving the dish.

Looking annoyed with himself, James chucked the whole dish into the bin.

