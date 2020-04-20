James Martin slammed for binning plate of food on This Morning

Viewers were shocked when James Martin binned an entire plate of food during a cooking segment on This Morning, despite many struggling to find essentials during the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrity chef was making a rosti and poached egg brunch recipe via video link to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield when he accidentally broke an egg while serving the dish.

James Martin outraged viewers when he threw away a plate of food on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Looking annoyed with himself, James then threw the whole dish into the bin while chatting to Holly and Phil.

A shocked Holly exclaimed: "Oh no, don't do that!"

As James held up the empty plate to camera Holly added: "That did look delicious I have to say."

Eggs struggle

Viewers took to Twitter to share their dismay at the waste of food, especially as many have been struggling to find essential items such as eggs during the coronavirus lockdown.

One said: "Couldn’t get any eggs in my local Asda yesterday. Nice to see James Martin tipping a couple on the floor on This Morning."

Another shocked viewer tweeted: "Some people are starving at the moment, out of work, can’t get to the shops etc but James Martin throws perfectly good food in the bin. Sort it out @thismorning."

"@thismorning James Martin throwing food away unacceptable WOW," added another disgusted viewer, while another wrote: "I can’t believe James Martin just threw a plate of perfectly good food in the bin on @thismorning because the yolk of an egg broke. Some of us are struggling to get shopping done! What a waste of food by this egotist."

Couldn't get any eggs in my local Asda yesterday, nice to see James Martin tipping a couple on the floor on @thismorning there #ThisMorning — Craig Watson (@craigwatson75) April 20, 2020

Some people are starving at the moment, out of work, can’t get to the shops etc but James Martin throws perfectly good food in the bin. Sort it out @thismorning — shazc (@shazdotcodotuk) April 20, 2020

@thismorning James Martin throwing food away unacceptable WOW — Lee Gordon (@leejgord) April 20, 2020

I can’t believe James Martin just threw a plate of perfectly good food in the bin on @thismorning because the yolk of an egg broke. Some of us are struggling to get shopping done! What a waste of food by this egotist — The Welsh Bodyguard ™ (@TAFFMUN) April 20, 2020

Despite upsetting people with his actions today, James has been trying his best to help people during the coronavirus crisis.

"Because we've got a bakery, I grabbed whatever eggs I could, whatever flour I could and whatever semolina I could, and I thought rather than just deliver bags of flour, I'd transform it into stuff," he explained.

"I said about doing pasta and it's just gone a bit crazy. Over 1000 kilos I've made now."

