Saturday Morning host James Martin steps in to help care home after elderly woman's emotional coronavirus plea

James Martin was so moved by a viral clip of an elderly woman urging people to stop panic-buying in the coronavirus pandemic, he stepped in to help her care home.

The TV chef, 47, saw an emotional video of a 92-year-old woman in Chorley, Lancashire begging Brits to not to stockpile as it leaves others without essentials.

Saturday Morning host James Martin stepped in to help a care home after an elderly woman's emotional plea went viral (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In a clip posted to Jasmine Court care home's Facebook page, Lillian called on people to "think twice" before taking more than they need.

Lillian reminded James of his gran

She said in the video: "I beg all you people out there, who are going out and clearing the shelves of everything, to think about us in care homes and these poor people that are on their own and can't get anybody to help them.

"So please, think twice before you go to clear the shelves. Please take care everybody, and God bless you all."

I would like to thank you for your wonderful donation.

Saturday Morning cook James shared an ITV Granada report about the clip on Twitter. He told his fans he "had to do something" as Lillian reminded him of his late gran.

Another post showed residents and staff at the care home surrounded with piles of shopping essentials.

With the help of some amazing people out there this happened...thank you TRUEfoods @MitchTFNY and @wellocks for helping me do this https://t.co/kcJ0VTarNu — James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) March 31, 2020

James wrote alongside it: "With the help of some amazing people out there this happened... Thank you TRUEfoods @MitchTFNY and @wellocks for helping me do this."

A 'wonderful' gesture

In the new video from the care home, Lillian thanks James for arranging the "wonderful donation".

She says: "Hello James, this is Lilian here... I would like to thank you for your wonderful donation that you sent to us. I'm sure it will be very much appreciated."

James arranged a large donation of shopping for the care home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And the others in the room all say: "Thank you, James!"

The manager of the care home shared the clip on Twitter and said: "A lovely thank you message from Lillian Chew, one of my lovely residents from the care home which I manage, to James Martin for his extremely kind donation. We are extremely grateful for this kind contribution at this challenging time. #grateful Jasmine Court Care Home."

