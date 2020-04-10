James Martin tells Good Morning Britain he's made pasta for his village during coronavirus lockdown

James Martin has revealed on Good Morning Britain that he's made an incredible gesture for his entire village.

The celebrity chef wanted to help his community during lockdown and so he's made pasta for them all!

Pasta is typically one of the food stuffs that has been selling out as the panicking public stockpile non-perishable goods.

James Martin helps the locals

So James has helped out the elderly and others in his village by making a huge batch of homemade pasta for them all.

Well, that’s it! 1000kg of pasta made and drying, ready to be given out...job done ✅ pic.twitter.com/P2Mdsh4hUJ — James Martin (@jamesmartinchef) April 9, 2020

Read more: The Undateables fans furious as show is cut inexplicably

He first revealed he's made 1000kg of pasta in a tweet, before appearing on Good Morning Britain today to talk about it.

James was speaking via video link from his home as he explained he got hold of a big industrial pasta machine from his restaurant and brought it back to his house.

"Because we've got a bakery, I grabbed whatever eggs I could, whatever flour I could and whatever semolina I could, and I thought rather than just deliver bags of flour, I'd transform it into stuff.

"I said about doing pasta and it's just gone a bit crazy. Over 1000 kilos I've made now."

He then held a tray up to the camera to show how hard he's been working.

James Martin was eclipsed by his tray of pasta (Credit: ITV)

Social media to the rescue

After revealing he knew he couldn't go and deliver it around the village, he said he'd turned to Facebook.

"I put a little post online saying come and collect it from a table outside and that was it and it's taken over from there."

Fans of the chef were very impressed with his efforts.

One commented on his Twitter post: "Wow, you're amazing."

"Amazing, everyone on the receiving end will be well chuffed," said another.

James's efforts have impressed people (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Stanley Johnson slammed over coronavirus comments

James also revealed he's helped deliver 2000 pies to a local care home in Manchester.

He got some of his suppliers involved and as a result they were able to help out.

"You're sat there and you're watching social media in all this going on and you think 'how can I help?'," he revealed.

Last month, James was forced to defend his Saturday morning cooking show after fans felt they weren't observing social distancing rule.

James took to Twitter to explain the show had been filmed, in advance, before the measures had been put in place.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.