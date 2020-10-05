Ruth Langsford has opened up on her missing her mum whilst preparing a Sunday lunch for husband Eamonn Holmes.

The 60-year-old This Morning star has been separated from her elderly mum Joan throughout the pandemic.

But as the pair spend even more time apart, the host admitted she’s finding it difficult without her mum’s company.

Ruth Langsford has revealed she’s missing her mum Joan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Ruth Langsford say?

Ruth shared a clip of a delicious Sunday roast covered in gravy.

Alongside the video, she said: “First one of the season….had to try something to cheer @eamonnholmes up after the football!!

“It’s not working yet! Miss my Mum 😢 #sunday #roast.”

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one saying: “Miss your mum on a Sunday too. You and your mum always showed the perfect Sunday. Relaxing food prep while having a sing along and a sip, then feet up after dinner winding down with a wee read or board game.”

Another wrote: “I miss watching you and you mum preparing Sunday lunch with a glass of sherry. Brings back precious memories of Sunday’s with my mum.”

A third added: “Looks lovely Ruth very hearty indeed. Your mother would have enjoyed every mouthful.”

Ruth and Joan’s close family bond

The presenter has previously spoken about how tough it is to be apart from her mum during the pandemic.

Back in July, Ruth admitted cooking dinner was just not the same without Joan by her side.

Ruth was preparing a Sunday lunch for husband Eamonn Holmes (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sharing a clip of the two chopping vegetables together before lockdown, Ruth wrote: “Throwback Sunday. Really miss having my mum here cooking and drinking sherry.

“Sundays aren’t the same without her. She’s safe and well though which is the most important thing.”

Ruth was also unable to give her mum a proper hug on Mother’s Day.

Instead, she posted a moving video of the moment she gave her mum a quick kiss through a window, insisting Joan was “not forgotten”.

It isn’t the first time Ruth has opened up on missing a family member.

Last month, the TV star revealed she often has a “good old cry in the shower” over the death of her sister Julia.

Julia tragically took her own life in June 2019 after a long battle with depression.

Ruth told Prima magazine: “You can’t spend your whole life crying. I’ve done a lot of crying over my sister. It’s not even a sense of saying: ‘Pull yourself together and get back to work,’ it’s just that you have to get on with your life and you can’t get on with it if you’re crying all day.”

