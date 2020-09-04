This Morning host Ruth Langsford has revealed she has a “good old cry in the shower” over the death of her sister Julia.

Julia tragically took her own life in June 2019 after a long battle with depression.

And Ruth said it “still feels like yesterday” that she lost her beloved sister.

Ruth has decided to live a happy life in honour of her sister Julia (Credit: Splash News)

Opening up to Prima magazine, Ruth revealed how she’s coped with the tragedy.

Ruth said husband Eamonn Holmes has been a tower of strength in her time of need.

Living a happy life in Julia’s memory

And she revealed she’s determined to live a happy life in Julia’s memory.

Read more: Princess Diana branded a “tart” by the Queen in new Netflix musical

Ruth does have her down days, though.

When you lose somebody, it’s just horrible. But when someone takes their own life, it leaves you with so many questions that can’t be answered

She revealed: “You can’t spend your whole life crying. I’ve done a lot of crying over my sister. It’s not even a sense of saying: ‘Pull yourself together and get back to work,’ it’s just that you have to get on with your life and you can’t get on with it if you’re crying all day.”

Ruth added that she has “learned” that she can have those sad moments.

She revealed: “Sometimes, I have a good old cry in the shower and feel better for it. I think it’s good to have a loud, snotty cry. When you lose somebody, it’s just horrible. But when someone takes their own life, it leaves you with so many questions that can’t be answered.”

This Morning host “broken” by sister’s death

The This Morning host called Julia’s decision to end her own life “tragic”.

Read more: Adil Ray reveals he’s teaming up with Ben Shephard for new gameshow

However, she added: “It was difficult for all of us, but my sister wanted me to live a happy life. I’m lucky that I have a loving husband and a good family, and all I can do is live a happy life in her memory.”

Ruth revealed that her sister had passed away last summer, posting a picture of the pair together to her Instagram account.

The presenter said Eamonn has been a tower of strength (Credit: Splash News)

Ruth said: “My lovely sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever.”

Julia revealed her pride for her famous sister back in 2010.

In an interview, she said: “Ruth and I are very different. She is the confident one — I would hate to be in the limelight like she is — but she has worked her way up and I’m very proud of her.”

If you are struggling with your mental health and want to talk, call The Samaritans in confidence on 116 123.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.