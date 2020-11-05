Ruth Langsford reveals heartache as she is forced to visit her mum behind a screen

Ruth Langsford has revealed she is forced to visit her beloved mum from behind a Perspex screen during the pandemic.

The 60-year-old presenter, who is married to fellow This Morning star Eamonn Holmes, shares a close bond with her elderly mum.

But as Joan lives in assisted accommodation, restrictions make it even more difficult for the two to spend quality time together.

Ruth Langsford has been forced to visit her mum from behind a screen (Credit: SplashNews)

As a result, Ruth must wear protective gear and sit behind a screen during their visits.

Opening up to OK! magazine, she shared: “We have a Perspex screen between us and I have to wear a mask, gloves and an apron.”

Ruth added: “She’s been amazing, but she’s of that wartime generation.

“She’s 88, she’s very stoic about it all. But I do miss her.”

What has Ruth Langsford said about her mum during the pandemic?

The presenter has previously spoken about how tough it is to be apart from her mum during the pandemic.

While preparing a Sunday lunch for Eamonn last month, she admitted it wasn’t the same without Joan by her side.

She shared a clip of her dinner and wrote: “First one of the season….had to try something to cheer @eamonnholmes up after the football!!

“It’s not working yet! Miss my Mum #sunday #roast.”

Ruth has opened up about missing her mum in the past (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lockdown was also particularly tough for Ruth’s family.

In March, the TV star was unable to give her mum a proper hug on Mother’s Day.

Instead, she posted a moving video of the moment she gave her mum a quick kiss through a window, insisting Joan was “not forgotten”.

And it appears husband Eamonn is also missing his loved ones.

Taking to social media last month, Eamonn told fans he was missing his youngest son Jack after he moved away for university.

Fans sent the This Morning host supportive messages after he posted a snap of himself smiling next to his youngest son, calling him his “baby boy”.

He added: “As a matter of fact missing all my children, my mum, my brothers and everyone who I am close to. I’m sure you are the same.”

Eamonn has three other children from his first marriage – Declan, 31, Rebecca, 29 and Niall, 27.

