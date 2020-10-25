Eamonn Homles has admitted missing his son Jack in a moving message shared on social media.

Fans sent the This Morning host supportive messages after he posted a snap of himself smiling next to his youngest son, calling him his “baby boy”.

Eamonn Holmes told fans he misses his youngest lad (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What did Eamonn share about his son Jack?

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (October 25) afternoon, Eamonn Holmes said he was missing Jack, whom he shares with his daytime TV co-star Ruth Langsford.

The picture showed Eamonn with Jack at a restaurant, arm resting on his shoulder.

He wrote in the caption: “Missing my baby boy…”

“As a matter of fact missing all my children, my mum, my brothers and everyone who I am close to.

“I’m sure you are the same.”

Eamonn’s fans flooded the comments with sympathetic messages.

One said: “I feel the same, I miss giving everyone big hugs and kisses, sending lots of love to you and Ruth.”

Another told him: “True! Need all this to be over now!”

Someone asked where Jack was and Eammon replied: “At uni. Empty nest.”

Presenter Lisa Snowdon featured in the comments, telling him simply: “Sending love xxx.”

Eamonn presents This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford (Credit: ITV)

“Awww bless you!” someone else said, adding with a heart emoji: “I know what you mean.”

“Hopefully you can see them all very soon,” another wrote.

As with thousands of others across the UK, Jack headed off to uni last month.

At the time, Eamonn admitted it felt “strange” for his youngest last to be flying the nest.

Reflecting, the daytime TV favourite shared a snap of the family’s dog Maggie on Instagram.

Jack is Eamonn’s youngest son, and his only child with wife Ruth (Credit: NightVision / SplashNews.com)

‘Strange’ after Jack left home

It showed her lying on the carpet, looking a bit down in the dumps.

The 60-year-old told his followers: “It’s a strange night in our house tonight.

“Jack has left for uni and Maggie isn’t the only one feeling his absence.”

Eamonn has three other children from his first marriage – Declan, 31, Rebecca, 29 and Niall, 27.

