Holly Willoughby shows support to homeless charity as lockdown begins

Holly Willoughby has issued a plea for fans to support homeless charity Shelter during lockdown.

The presenter, 39, took to social media to share the importance of backing the meaningful cause in the lead up to Christmas.

She urged her followers to sign up to Shelter’s virtual carol concert, which is set to take place in December.

Holly Willoughby backs Shelter

The This Morning host posted a message to her Instagram Story, saying: “The incredible @shelter are hosting the UK’s biggest carol concert in December to unite the nation against homelessness this Christmas.”

She added: “Swipe up to Sign up for free and display a #SignOfSolidarity in your window to show your support. #HomeHopeSong.”

The TV star shared the sweet message alongside two drawings.

Families across Britain can take part in the special virtual event at 7pm on December 3.

It isn’t the first time Holly has supported a worthy cause.

Back in September, the mum-of-three was hailed an “inspiration” by fans after backing Together For Short Lives, a UK charity for children with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions.

She wrote, alongside a snap of herself with a young girl: “Today I’m supporting @Togetherforshortlives at @BGCCharityDay.

“Money raised will help more families like lovely Hope and John’s. Hope is seriously ill and her family struggled in a cramped flat that made caring for her really hard.

“Together for Short Lives’ wonderful free legal support service helped them find a new home, where Hope could grow and thrive.

“Just one of the amazing ways this charity can help families facing the unimaginable.”

Holly breaks down on This Morning

Holly’s post comes days after the star broke down in tears over a dementia sufferer’s piano playing on This Morning.

Composer Paul Harvey, 80, became an internet sensation after his son Nick posted a video of him playing an improvised piece on his piano using just four notes.

The 80-year-old appeared on the ITV show this week to speak about the impact his video has made.

However, Holly became emotional after footage played of Paul’s song.

As her eyes filled up, she said: “I don’t know what it is, it’s just so emotional. I think that’s the power of music.”

The star added: “It just won’t stop. Sorry. I’m going to get my box of tissues!”

