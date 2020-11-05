This Morning host Phillip Schofield clashed with MP Helen Whately during a debate on care homes today.

The discussion came after qualified nurse Ylenia Angeli, 73, was arrested for wanting to care for her mother, who has dementia, at home during lockdown.

A video, which has gone viral online, shows Ms Angeli handcuffed inside a police car while her elderly mother is sat in the front of the family car.

Nurse Ylenia arrested for wanting to care for her mother, who has dementia, at home (Credit: ITV)

What did Ylenia and Leandra say on This Morning?

Ylenia and her daughter former Coronation Street star Leandra Ashton appeared on Thursday’s This Morning.

Ylenia said: “We were going for a window visit and I saw my mother and it broke my heart.

“I just wanted to hold her and tell her I loved her.”

Ylenia continued: “I pushed my way in and put my arms around my mother for the first time in nine months.

“The staff were trying to take the wheelchair off me and saying, ‘I’m going to call the police,’ it was dreadful.”

Leandra and Ylenia said people in care homes “are being denied a life” (Credit: ITV)

In addition, Leandra said: “Those people in care homes are being denied a life.”

Speaking about the moment they took their mother and grandmother Tina from the care home, Leandra said: “The opportunity presented itself.

“The police arrived half an hour later and they had our car number plate so they found us.”

Meanwhile, they were later joined by Minister of State for Social Care Ms Whately.

Phil said: “What do you say to that story? What do you think when you see those pictures, what have we become?”

Phillip Schofield grilled Helen Whately on care home guidelines (Credit: ITV)

What did Helen Whately say to Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

Whately replied: “I find it really hard listening to that interview. The stories are genuinely heartbreaking.”

However, Phil cut in: “Then fix it, fix it,” to which Whately said: “Today we’re publishing new guidance on visiting for care homes.

“As we go into a national lockdown, we’re asking people to stay at home, actually I don’t want to see care homes go into lockdown again as they were.”

Phil asked: “Do you encourage care homes to call the police if a family come to pick up their 97-year-old mother?

Ms Whately said new guidance on visiting for care homes will be published (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield and Helen Whately clash on This Morning

“She’s being taken home to be cared for by a loving family. Do you agree that care home was right to call the police?”

Whately said: “I know how much people want to…”

You look cold, you look heartless.

However, Phil interrupted: “Should the care home have called the police?”

Whately replied: “If you just let me…” as Phil said: “Well just answer that question.”

The MP said: “I actually can’t comment on individual actions taken by the care home and the police.

“You look cold and heartless”

“I really want to see care homes find ways to enable visiting. This is what this guidance is for.”

Phil cut in: “But where is the compassion here for a 97-year-old lady who is in her final years. The family want to hug her. Damn the consequences.”

In addition, he said: “You look cold. You look heartless. This is affecting people’s mental health. There has to be a way around this.”

Meanwhile, in conclusion, Whately said: “I’ve sat in tears listening to the stories about how they haven’t been able to see those that they love.

“I’ve spent a huge amount of time working with care providers to make this better.”

She added: “I know how restricting visiting has hurt people, that’s why we’re publishing guidelines that enable visiting.”

