This Morning viewers in tears as Spin to Win caller who has just lost job wins £3,000 jackpot

This Morning viewers were in tears as a Spin to Win caller who has just lost their job won £3,000.

Lesley from Manchester correctly said the phrase, “Winner takes it all!”, and bagged a chance to win some cash.

As hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield answered the call, Lesley asked: “This isn’t a wind up, is it?”

Lesley told This Morning hosts Phil and Holly that she has lost her job (Credit: ITV)

Phil told her: “No, no!”

She said: “Oh, because I’ve just been made redundant, and my granddaughter is five days old, I was panicking on Christmas and everything, oh God.”

Read more: This Morning: Britain’s oldest dominatrix, 69, divides viewers as she charges clients £120 to do DIY and cleaning

Holly said: “Well congratulations on that! What’s your granddaughter’s name?”

Lesley replied: “Elsie,” to which Holly said: “Oh my gosh what a time you are having, so it’s a bit up and down?

“Honestly I can’t believe it, it really is [you]!” Lesley told the host.

Phil and Holly were stunned by Lesley’s win (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield spins the Spin to Win wheel

Phil said: “We are going to spin the wheel now, okay?”

Holly added: “This is going to make Christmas, because you are definitely going to win some money.”

However, Phil told her: “I’m not allowed to cheat on this,” as he spun the wheel.

It landed on £3,000 – the highest amount on the wheel – as Holly said: “I can’t believe it!”

An overwhelmed Lesley said: “Oh thank you! That has made my Christmas! Since I’ve been made redundant I have been doing this. Thank you!”

Lesley won £3,000 during the game (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning viewers say?

Meanwhile, one person said on Twitter: “I know I’m a pregnant hormonal wreck but Spin to Win on @thismorning just made me weep.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

“Imagine the sheer relief of winning 3 grand when you’ve just been made redundant.”

I know I’m a pregnant hormonal wreck but Spin to Win on @thismorning just made me weep 😭 imagine the sheer relief of winning 3 grand when you’ve just been made redundant 😭😭😭 #ThisMorning — romes ⭐️ (@romesft) November 4, 2020

In addition, another wrote: “Today’s Spin to Win was really moving, I too lost my job and play it for some hope. Congrats Lesley.”

A third added: “Never wanted to cry with happiness as much as just now!! @thismorning Spin to Win.

“So happy for that lady winning £3000!!”

@thismorning @hollywills @Schofe Todays Spin To Win was really moving,I too lost my job and play it for some hope.Congrats Lesley xxx #ThisMorning #WeAreAllInThisTogether — Sury89 (@surayyamakda) November 4, 2020

Never wanted to cry with happiness as much as just now!! @thismorning spin to win 😭😂❤️ So happy for that lady winning £3000!! #sohappyforher #ThisMorning @Schofe @hollywills — Heather Holt (@mrsholt1981) November 4, 2020

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.