Ruth Langsford admits caring for Eamonn Holmes ‘isn’t always easy’ as she addresses This Morning speculation

Ruth Langsford has admitted caring for husband Eamonn Holmes “isn’t always easy” – but the couple and their loved ones face his health challenges together.

TV host Eamonn, 63, has regularly addressed his struggle with chronic back issues on social media in recent years. He’s reportedly suffered two prolapsed discs in his back, enduring “excruciating pain”.

Furthermore, Eamonn revealed last year he fell down the stairs while recovering from spinal surgery.

He recently paid tribute to wife Ruth, also 63, as a “tour de force” in how she supports him.

And now, Loose Women star Ruth has opened up about how his condition has been “testing” for their family.

Ruth Langsford on Eamonn Holmes health

According to reports, Ruth told Woman & Home magazine Eamonn – who has shared an image on Instagram showing him using a mobility scooter – may never regain full mobility.

If something happens to somebody you love, you help them as much as you can.

Additionally, she is quoted as saying, Ruth said: “With any care situation – and there are millions of carers in this country – it isn’t always easy, but if something happens to somebody you love, you help them as much as you can. It’s testing but we manage as a family.”

On This Morning speculation

Ruth also dismissed the notion she may have been asked to make a This Morning comeback following Holly Willoughby’s departure.

“I laughed when I saw that report. I have no idea where these things come from,” Ruth said.

However, she pointed out Eamonn’s relationship with ITV has no influence on her work choices.

“I don’t have to ask Eamonn’s permission to do anything, or for him me, so if ITV said, ‘Would you come and do a week on This Morning?’ and if I was free and it was with the right person, I probably would do it,” Ruth added.

