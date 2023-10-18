Eamonn Holmes makes heartbreaking confession about his health: ‘I’m so indebted to Ruth’

GB News star Eamonn Holmes has been blighted with chronic back pain and health woes and now he’s paid tribute to his wife for her support throughout his troubles.

Chatting to the Mirror, Eamonn said: “I get resentful that I’m not the way I used to be but I just get on with it. I work hard at trying to walk. It’s very hard to get through a normal day but I have help from people around me.”

The presenter started suffering from back pain a few years ago and underwent spinal surgery in 2021. But while he was recovering at home, he fell down the stairs. Eamonn now suffers from chronic back pain and relies on walking aids to get about.

Wife and Loose Women star Ruth Langsford has been his rock through the tough times.

Eamonn Holmes: ‘I am so indebted to Ruth’

The broadcaster said: “Ruth’s not a particularly tolerant person but my god I’m so indebted to her. She’s from an army family and she just gets on with it, she’s a tour de force.”

Earlier in September, fans were concerned when Eamonn used a mobility scooter to get around a motor show.

Eamonn has tried a number of treatments to help, including epidural injections, physiotherapy and ice cold showers.

He even shared a spine-stretching procedure on Instagram. Strapped to a spinal decompression table, with one strap around his head, Eamonn joked: “I look like a 1980s disco dancer. But actually on a rack having my neck and back stretched.”

Eamonn added: “I pay privately because my insurance only covers so much. I go to the paraplegic gym, I try my best but nothing much is getting better and no one has a prognosis as to whether it will get better.”

Eamonn on Ruth: ‘She’s not what you expect’

Eamonn and Ruth have been married for thirteen years and were regular presenters on This Morning until they were let go in 2020.

The 63-year-old now hosts the GB News breakfast show while Ruth presents Loose Women. And while Eamonn loves the attention his career in showbiz brings, he reveals that Ruth is “not what you expect”.

Eamonn said: “It’s very hard to describe Ruth. I could quite happily take the adulation with my job but she literally cannot wait to get home, get her make-up off and start clearing out drawers and unloading the dishwasher. I can’t sing her praises enough, she’s not what you expect in showbiz.”

