Eamonn Holmes issues devastating health update after being spotted using mobility scooter

Eamonn Holmes has issued a devastating health update after the telly star was pictured using a mobility scooter.

Former This Morning host Eamonn, 63, recently left followers on Instagram concerned as he attended a motor show.

He shared a snap of himself enjoying the sun and slurping an ice cream as he spent time admiring cars at the Goodwood Revival.

However, some fans were stunned to see Eamonn getting about on the mobility aid.

And the much-loved media personality has subsequently explained he believes medics are stumped over his condition.

Eamonn Holmes issues health update

GB News contributor Eamonn has addressed his struggles with chronic back issues regularly on social media over the last couple of years. He’s reportedly suffered two prolapsed discs in his back, enduring “excruciating pain”.

Furthermore, he revealed last year he fell down the stairs while recovering from a back operation.

Eamonn has also shared his experience of a variety of treatments he’s undergone during his health journey, too.

And most recently, he said on his show how he reckons he’s identified a crucial problem with how his recovery is progressing.

‘Nobody knows’

Eamonn was discussing NHS issues when he reflected: “See, I always thought I’d have liked to have been a doctor. I never thought I was smart enough really to do it.”

He went on to indicate no one knows what’s “wrong” with him.

It’s not joined up.

Eamonn continued: “I realise now… because I get so many consultations with so many people about what’s wrong with me. And do you know what? Nobody knows! [The NHS] is not joined up.”

Also within the last few days, Eamonn brought humour to his situation as he joked about his appearance as he uploaded a selfie of himself while making use of medical equipment.

Strapped into a spinal decompression table, with one fastening wrapped across his forehead like a sweatband, Eamonn joked: “I look like an 1980s disco dancer. But actually on a rack having my neck and back stretched.”

Among those to respond to Eamonn’s post was his wife Ruth Langsford.

Keeping it light, she wrote: “Ouch! I like the 80s vibe though!”

