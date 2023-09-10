Eamonn Holmes outside TV studios
Eamonn Holmes flooded with support as he’s spotted using mobility scooter amid health woes

Eamonn Holmes has been flooded with support, after being photographed on a mobility scooter amid his health woes.

The GB News host, 63, took to his Instagram on Saturday as he told fans he was enjoying the ongoing heatwave while he treated himself to an ice cream. He was attending a motoring show.

The Irish TV presenter has suffered from health issues for over a year after suffering two prolapsed discs in his back, according to reports.

He was also hospitalised last year due to “excruciating pain” that was caused by the injury. However, it seems like he’s on the road to recovery now.

“Gorgeous day for a poke…. and just look at cars at Goodwood,” Eamonn captioned the post.

Eamonn Holmes health news

In the picture, Eamonn was seen at the festival on a mobility scooter.

Hope you are keeping well Eamonn. Wishing you all the love.

“That was me on holiday last month in the USA, getting around using my mobility scooter. 13 years since my spinal fusion,” one follower wrote after Eamonn recently revealed that he had to have his spine stretched as he continues to battle back pain.”

“Hope you are keeping well Eamonn. Wishing you all the love,” another fan added.

Eamonn Holmes speaking in GB News interview
Eamonn opened up about his health woes (Credit: GB News)

Meanwhile, someone else wrote: “Wow, so sorry to see you having to use a mobility scooter. Hope that you can manage your pain soon.”

Another added: “Looking well Eamonn.”

Eamonn tries out health treatment

The former This Morning presenter poked fun at his own appearance as he shared a selfie of himself strapped into a piece of medical equipment. The star had straps holding down his shoulders, and a further strap wrapped around his head.

He explained that he was getting settled into a spinal decompression table as he tried to stretch some of the pain away.

But noted that his appearance looked like he could be preparing to hit an illuminated dance floor to show off some dance moves.

