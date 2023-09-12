Eamonn Holmes drags Ant and Dec and Bradley Walsh into ITV row as he launches fresh attack

Eamonn Holmes has dragged Ant and Dec and Bradley Walsh into his latest attack on ITV.

Broadcaster Eamonn, 63, took aim as he had a pop at new dating series My Mum, Your Dad.

The former This Morning co-host slammed ITV as “the worst” during his GB News show on Monday (September 11).

‘ITV are the worst,’ Eamonn Holmes has claimed, before going on to make mention of Ant and Dec (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Eamonn Holmes slams ITV again

Eamonn has been a regular critic of ITV, This Morning and former colleagues since his departure from the daytime series in late 2021.

Just last week he appeared to take another dig at Holly – and her ‘bum pose’ – following the NTAs.

Eamonn also joked about how the audience chanted about bringing him back to the show after This Morning failed to land any gongs.

However, in his latest swipe, Eamonn took his cue as guest Christopher Biggins said about My Mum, Your Dad: “Who would do such a thing? What will they think of next?”

Eamonn focused on how, in his opinion, the network relies on certain on-screen personalities.

They’ve got no other ideas.

He claimed: “I mean, ITV are the worst.”

Eamonn continued: “If it’s not Ant and Dec, or it’s not Simon Cowell, or it’s not Bradley Walsh on The Chase – they’ve got no other ideas.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

How social media users have reacted to Eamonn’s comments

On Twitter, users had a mixed response to reports about what Eamonn said.

“Disappointed in Eamonn,” one lamented.

Another claimed in their tweet: “Bitter much?”

And another Twitterer wrote: “[Eamonn] going on about [ITV] like a clingy ex who wants attention is embarrassing af.”

But not everyone disagreed with Eamonn.

Is Eamonn Holmes right? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Someone else reacted: “On this he is right. They are in dire need of new ideas and new faces.”

“He’s right ITV do seem to recycle the same people and it is boring,” claimed another.

Meanwhile, yet another chipped in: “So true. Bored with the same programmes every day. ITV was so innovative back in the day. Now it is all Bradley Walsh, soaps, and quiz shows.”

Read more: Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes’ stunning Surrey family home

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.