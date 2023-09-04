Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes’ stunning Surrey family home

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are adored by their fans for their appearances on TV, and also on social media as they share glimpses of their beautiful home.

Both are known for welcoming fans into their lives on social media. Eamonn frequently responds to those who comment on his Instagram posts.

And Ruth often shares a look behind the scenes at work with QVC and Loose Women, as well as at home when she’s spending time with her mum (and even, as recently, when she’s recovering from being under the weather).

It is through their numerous social media posts – as well as appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox – that the couple have provided brief views in and around their stunning Surrey family home which according to one report is worth £3.25million.

The property – said to be in Weybridge – is believed to have six bedrooms. Furthermore, it also reportedly comes with two living rooms, a huge garden, study and roomy kitchen.

And so ED! has brought together a bundle of Insta images uploaded to Ruth and Eamonn’s accounts so fans can have a nose about.

One question Eamonn, is the TV you’re holding the remote for behind you?! (Credit: Channel 4)

Inside Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes’ home

Lounge

It may be linked to their Celebrity Gogglebox showings, but a couple of different sofas have been spied in Ruth and Eamonn’s pad. As well as the purple one seen above, a cream couch has also been noted.

Looks like Maggie the dog is allowed on the sofa though! Watch those cushions!

It may also be that Ruth and Eamonn change their lounge’s arrangement from time to time, especially for filming. That’s because Eamonn has previously shared Insta clips showing him in a bright orange high-backed chair positioned close to the TV on the wall.

That TV is also positioned above a very impressive fireplace. And the couple have previously gone all out when it comes to hanging Christmas decorations off it.

But what does seem likely is, among the ornate lamps and cabinets that can be seen in the background of images, that the lounge also contains a small coffee table.

Furthermore, while it isn’t immediately clear where the dresser below is located, the couch and window placement indicates it may be in the lounge, too.

Wherever it is, it certainly looks well stocked, with whisky and what appears to be brandy on view. There are also several treasured family photos in frames.

Study

Eamonn’s posts have revealed a study, which he has previously used to broadcast from, particularly during lockdowns.

And it seems, with Manchester United memorabilia and prints, he may have been responsible for the decor!

Additionally, through sharing another view of working from home, Eamonn has revealed artwork on the other walls of the study, too.

Hallway

The living room doors look to be lead to a hallway. And Eamonn and Ruth have posed for Insta snaps there, too.

However, it may be that their spiral staircase has undergone some changes. Due to Eamonn’s chronic back problems, a stair lift – previously given a test run by Rylan – has been installed.

And it appears that the wooden-panelled stairs with matching flooring may have had the bannister altered because of this.

Kitchen

Through her posts, Ruth has given a look at different perspectives of her kitchen.

These include where people cook over the hob, and where food preparation takes place on what appears to be an island.

These shots have also afforded fans a look at the matching kitchen cupboards and where the oven is located.

Eamonn has even uploaded a clip of the inside of the family’s freezer!

Plus, the kitchen sink, large nearby surface, and cookbooks lining the window shelf are also able to be seen in Ruth’s videos she often uploads of her mum chipping in with meal preparation, or tidying up.

Additionally, the short clip below gives more of a sense how the kitchen connects to the hallway, and the rest of the house.

Dining room

Going by the angles in the clip below, it seems the kitchen may be open plan with the dining room.

And it also seems that there may be a divider from the dining room to another room, too. Dozens of glasses are on display, as are other intricate pieces of glassware, and more framed family pictures.

Once again, Maggie takes a seat herself on the sumptuous cream and black dining furniture.

The long oval dining table will also be familiar to Ruth and Eamonn’s devoted fans, with Ruth sharing regularly how she dresses it so tastefully on a variety of occasions.

Garden

Loose Women star Ruth and Eamonn’s garden, meanwhile, is also breathtakingly impressive.

Eamonn has previously indicated Ruth may be the more green-fingered of the two.

The captioned the sight below in August 2020: “Sitting in the sunshine. Admiring a corner of our garden created and tended to by Ruth. I can take no credit but enjoy the benefit.”

Nonetheless, he remains very pleased with the mowing.

“I’m very proud of my lawn. Loving the stripes,” he wrote to accompany the snap below.

And, fittingly, it seems Ruth and Eamonn both find their garden very relaxing, where they are able to weave the garlands of repose.

Outdoor furniture is positioned on decking, and includes two grey sofas and decorative pillows.

Very comfy it looks, too (also for Maggie, of course!).

