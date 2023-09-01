Ruth Langsford looks forward
TV

Ruth Langsford explains Loose Women absence as she shares shock health diagnosis

Have you been missing her?

By Robert Leigh

Ruth Langsford has explained why she’s been absent from Loose Women recently as she gave fans a health update.

Telly fave Ruth, 63, revealed earlier this week on Instagram that she’s been laid low with illness.

She shared in a post including a clip of her preparing a homemade remedy: “Got the lurgy!”

Ruth continued: “So I’ve made myself a hot toddy and I’m going back to bed! Lemon, orange, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, honey and a big splosh of Irish whiskey. Let’s hope this does the trick. If nothing else it should help me sleep!”

Ruth Langsford gestures
Ruth Langsford thought she’d come down with the lurgy… but has revealed further details in a new health update (Credit: YouTube)

Ruth Langsford health news

However, it seems the nip of booze may not have helped cure whatever was ailing Ruth.

She put up another post on her main Insta a couple of days ago that showed her making some soothing grub.

Alongside a short clip showing veg being added to a pan, Ruth explained in the caption: “Still got the lurgy! Got out of my sick bed to make myself some healthy soup though.”

But it seems that may not have helped much, either.

Why isn’t Ruth Langsford on Loose Women?

And that’s because it seems like Ruth has picked something up that can’t be sorted with whiskey or soup. Instead, she’s indicated she needs to make use of inhaler kit.

Earlier today (Friday September 1) Ruth uploaded a Story that revealed she’s suffering from an issue more specific than the catch-all ‘lurgy’.

Captioning her Story, Ruth wrote: “My ‘lurgy’ is actually a chest infection!”

My ‘lurgy’ is actually a chest infection!

She added: “So here I am on antibiotics and a steam vapouriser twice a day.” Ruth also included a sad faced emoji in her message.

Ruth Langsford Instagram Story post
Poor Ruth! (Credit: Instagram)

How followers have reacted

Friends and fans have been offering Ruth their best ever since she first addressed feeling under the weather.

“Get well soon Ruth,” one Instagram follower among many told her.

“Noooo! Get well soon,” echoed another.

And Lizzie Cundy wrote: “Hope you feel better darling.”

Read more: Ruth Langsford crashes Eamonn Holmes’ show to make complaint live on air

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

