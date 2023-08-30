Ruth Langsford crashes Eamonn Holmes’ GB News show to make complaint live on air

Ruth Langsford crashed Eamonn Holmes‘ GB News show today (Wednesday, August 30) to make a complaint live on air.

The Loose Women star wasn’t happy with her husband’s appearance on the show – and was keen to let him know…

Eamonn received a ‘viewer complaint’ today (Credit: GB News)

Ruth Langsford interrupts Eamonn Holmes’ show

Today saw Eamonn hosting the GB News breakfast show along with Isabel Webster. However, there seemed to be an issue with how Eamonn was sitting – and it wasn’t the Irish broadcaster who noticed.

As a report ended, the camera cut back to the studio, where Eamonn could be seen standing up behind his desk. A member of staff could be seen behind him, fixing his chair.

“The reason I’m standing up here is because we’ve had a viewer complaint,” Eamonn explained.

He then asked the member of staff to fix his chair without him “falling off” and hurting himself.

The star poked fun at Ruth’s complaint (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes explains interruption

Eamonn then continued. “Now, the reason we’re doing this is because of this viewer complaint…”

“Which viewer is that?” Isabel then asked. “Her name is Ms Ruth Langsford,” Eamonn replied. “Right, and she’s phoned in to say that she doesn’t like the position of my seat.”

“But didn’t your telly wife already complain about it but you ignored me?” Isabel then joked. “I’m glad you listened to Ruthie.”

As he settled into a new position, Isabel described it as “perfect”.

“Is that ok, Mrs Langsford?” (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn pokes fun at Ruth for complaining

As the crewmember hurried off screen, Eamonn addressed the camera – and sent a message directly to his wife at home.

“Is that okay, Mrs Langsford? Is that okay?” he asked. “Does that meet your requirements today?”

“I’m happy, so Ruth will be happy,” Isabel then replied.

“So, you’re happy” Eamonn then asked Isabel. “TV wife is happy. My real wife is happy. Viewers, are you happy? Let me know,” he then added.

“You’ve got two women to keep happy this morning,” Isabel then joked, laughing.

Read more: Alison Hammond reveals Eamonn Holmes’ heartwarming gesture at her mum’s ‘beautiful’ funeral

Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel airs on weekdays from 6am on GB News.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.