Eamonn Holmes / Ruth Langsford
TV

Ruth Langsford crashes Eamonn Holmes’ GB News show to make complaint live on air

Ruth was clearly watching the show today!

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Ruth Langsford crashed Eamonn Holmes‘ GB News show today (Wednesday, August 30) to make a complaint live on air.

The Loose Women star wasn’t happy with her husband’s appearance on the show – and was keen to let him know…

Isabel Webster and Eamonn Holmes
Eamonn received a ‘viewer complaint’ today (Credit: GB News)

Ruth Langsford interrupts Eamonn Holmes’ show

Today saw Eamonn hosting the GB News breakfast show along with Isabel Webster. However, there seemed to be an issue with how Eamonn was sitting – and it wasn’t the Irish broadcaster who noticed.

As a report ended, the camera cut back to the studio, where Eamonn could be seen standing up behind his desk. A member of staff could be seen behind him, fixing his chair.

“The reason I’m standing up here is because we’ve had a viewer complaint,” Eamonn explained.

He then asked the member of staff to fix his chair without him “falling off” and hurting himself.

Isabel Webster and Eamonn Holmes on GB News
The star poked fun at Ruth’s complaint (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes explains interruption

Eamonn then continued. “Now, the reason we’re doing this is because of this viewer complaint…”

“Which viewer is that?” Isabel then asked. “Her name is Ms Ruth Langsford,” Eamonn replied. “Right, and she’s phoned in to say that she doesn’t like the position of my seat.”

“But didn’t your telly wife already complain about it but you ignored me?” Isabel then joked. “I’m glad you listened to Ruthie.”

As he settled into a new position, Isabel described it as “perfect”.

Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster
“Is that ok, Mrs Langsford?” (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn pokes fun at Ruth for complaining

As the crewmember hurried off screen, Eamonn addressed the camera – and sent a message directly to his wife at home.

“Is that okay, Mrs Langsford? Is that okay?” he asked. “Does that meet your requirements today?”

“I’m happy, so Ruth will be happy,” Isabel then replied.

“So, you’re happy” Eamonn then asked Isabel. “TV wife is happy. My real wife is happy. Viewers, are you happy? Let me know,” he then added.

“You’ve got two women to keep happy this morning,” Isabel then joked, laughing.

Read more: Alison Hammond reveals Eamonn Holmes’ heartwarming gesture at her mum’s ‘beautiful’ funeral

Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel airs on weekdays from 6am on GB News. 

Ruth Langsford interrupts Breakfast with cheeky complaint

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.

Related Topics

Eamonn Holmes GB News Ruth Langsford

Trending Articles

Stacey Solomon on Sort Your Life Out
Stacey Solomon shares big news about son Rex as she admits struggle: ‘I can’t describe how emotional this makes me’
Alison and Eamonn talking on TV
Alison Hammond reveals Eamonn Holmes’ heartwarming gesture at her mum’s ‘beautiful’ funeral
Samia Longchambon and Jane Danson split image
Coronation Street stars Samia Longchambon and Jane Danson left ‘absolutely heartbroken’ by latest ITV axing decision
Phillip Schofield looking pained on This Morning
Phillip Schofield set to return to the limelight with tell-all book about ITV and Holly Willoughby
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright during an interview
Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s lavish housewarming festival Marchella as they’re shamed
Emmerdale's logo, a male and female silhouette, a broken heart and the background of the Dales
Emmerdale spoilers: Two splits following shock affair?