Eamonn Holmes issues sad health update on GB News: ‘I can’t do anything’

GB News host Eamonn Holmes has given viewers a sad update on his health.

After a painful few years of slipped discs, a shoulder fracture and multiple surgeries, it seems the 63-year-old is now suffering more than ever, to the point that he apparently “can’t walk”.

Poor Eamonn has been suffering with back pain for years (Credit: GB News)

Eamonn Holmes health update

Eamonn opened up about his condition on GB News this morning (September 4).

I can’t do anything

Amongst the guests on today’s show was Australian runner Tim Franklin, who is attempting to become the fastest man to ever run around the whole world.

During the segment, Eamonn reminisced: “I used to be a cross country runner and I really enjoyed running.”

“Anyway, not that this is an excuse because 40 years lapsed and you don’t do anything,” he premised jokingly, before sharing: “But I got disc problems last year in my back which I haven’t recovered from. I can’t run, I can’t walk, I can’t do anything except watch TV and eat and it’s not good. It’s not a good recipe I have to say.”

‘I absolutely need a lie-down, I am pretty tired!’ Ultra Adventurer, Tim Franklin, discusses his mission to run around the world as he aims to cover 26,232km across five continents and 23 countries by May next year. GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYHxmd pic.twitter.com/jCQUAgq6F1 — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 4, 2023

Poor Eamonn has been in the wars over the past few years! Back in 2016, he underwent a double hip replacement in an attempt to alleviate the chronic hip, back and leg pain he had been secretly battling for years.

But before long he was suffering again, and in 2021, a scan revealed he had mysteriously dislocated his pelvis which had also caused three slipped discs.

Last September, Eamonn had further surgery to tackle this, but suffered a fall down the stairs while recovering. This resulted in a broken bone “sticking out of his shoulder”, which required yet another operation and four months off work.

