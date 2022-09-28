GB News host Eamonn Holmes is having an operation on his back today (September 28) and has issued a plea to his fans before he goes under the knife.

The GB News presenter revealed he’s having the operation on Wednesday.

Its aim is to relieve Eamonn of the chronic back pain he has been suffering in recent months.

However, Eamonn himself admitted that there are risks involved.

GB News star Eamonn Holmes is undergoing an operation for is chronic pain (Credit: Cover Images)

GB News host Eamonn Holmes undergoing ‘risky’ operation

“It’s an operation that carries a 20% risk of going wrong. But such is the pain and restrictions that I have been suffering for the past 18 months, I’ve decided it is a risk I am willing to take,” Eamonn said.

Eamonn said that despite the dangers, the potential benefits far outweigh the risks.

I’ve decided it is a risk I am willing to take.

The former ITV star said “nothing” could be worse than the “constant” pain that he has in his lower back and legs.

“Yet, in many ways, I am fortunate. However horrible the pain is at times, there are lots of other people out there who have it far worse than I do,” he added.

Eamonn went on to share that he recently reached out to his followers on social media.

As a result, he was “overwhelmed” by the response, with many sharing their own personal horror stories.

“It’s sad to think that so many are alone in their pain capsule. You can be surrounded by family and friends and yet the pain is exclusive to you. It is your companion.”

The TV star confessed that he is pinning all his hopes on the surgery. He said that he is looking forward to hopefully being able to return to his former self before his chronic pain began.

The presenter then asked his followers to keep him in their thoughts.

And he also asked them to pray that “God will guide my surgeon’s hands” and help him get back to “the man I used to be”.

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes has been sufering for months (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Taking a break’ from GB News

Eamonn added that he would be taking some time off from work following the surgery in order to stay at home and recover in peace.

As a result, viewers may not be seeing him for a “wee while”.

He quipped that some might find that part of his news a “small blessing”.

Eamonn added that “every recuperation is different”.

As a result he said it could be a “long time but, equally, it might be a short time until I am back in the hot seat”.

While he recovers from the operation, Eamonn will no doubt enjoy being looked after at home by his doting with Ruth Langsford.

He also said that he’ll update his followers on social media when he’s well enough.

