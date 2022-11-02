Eamonn Holmes suffers fall at home in another blow to recovery after major surgery

Eamonn Holmes has suffered a fall at his home in Surrey in a new health update.

The former This Morning presenter had been trying to heal after some important surgery.

The fall was so bad that he had to endure yet another operation, this time on his shoulder.

Eamonn, 62, recently underwent back surgery in an attempt to assuage his chronic pain. He had reported feeling agonising discomfort in his back and legs.

In recent months, the Northern Irish media personality had even been spotted walking around in public with a cane.

Despite it seeming like his back surgery was worthwhile, a recent fall has served as a blow to a recovering Eamonn.

Now doctors have warned him to take it easy or risk generating more health complications for himself.

Eamonn Holmes health

A representative for Eamonn talked to the Express this week about the star’s recent fall.

He said: “As a consequence of being laid low by major surgery, Eamonn suffered a fall at home a couple of weeks ago and had to undergo another operation.

“He’s naturally gutted by the setback, but the good news is the surgery on his shoulder went well. He’s now receiving fantastic care and resting.”

Doctors had apparently told Eamonn after his recent tumble that he needed to rest for around eight weeks.

It means that he must remain off air, potentially until the new year. Eamonn presents GB News’ breakfast show with co-host Isabel Webster. He used to co-host This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford.

His representative continued, saying: “Sadly, it means Eamonn is likely to need a longer period off TV than he first thought in order to get himself better and heal.

“Despite being in an awful lot of pain, he’s remaining positive. He is looking forward to doing what he loves most and being back on TV and presenting GB News just as soon as he can.”

His representative added that Eamonn wanted to thank his fans for all the get-well messages. Moreover, he revealed that Eamonn has praised the NHS for the “wonderful care” it’s displayed to him throughout his health woes.

Eamonn’s recent health problems

In September, Eamonn wrote in his column for the Express about his then forthcoming back surgery. He opened up about the risk it carried.

“This week, a surgeon will cut into my back to hopefully relieve pressure on my sciatic nerves,” he explained.

“It’s an operation that carries a 20 percent risk of going wrong, but such is the pain and restrictions that I’ve been suffering for the past 18 months. I’ve decided it is a risk I am willing to take.”

In addition to the chronic pain in his legs and back which left him using a cane, Eamonn has endured other medical hardships in recent years.

The presenter took to Instagram earlier this year to show off to his 757k followers the shingles he once contracted. In his picture, followers could see his swollen face and sealed eye.

In 2021, he even appeared on Loose Women to talk about how “brutal” the condition had been to him.

He also took to Twitter in March to discuss the pain that shingles had given him.

