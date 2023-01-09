Eamonn Holmes issues sad health update as he finally returns to GB News today

Eamonn Holmes has issued a health update after returning to his hosting duties at GB News.

The presenter, 63, has been recovering from a back operation for his battle with chronic pain.

Returning on today’s show (January 9) after a four-month hiatus, Eamonn revealed that he’s still been suffering from chronic pain.

His co-host Isabel Webster, first began: “This is Breakfast with Eamonn Holmes back on the TV with me this morning.”

Eamonn replied: “I’m surprised you remember my name.”

Isabel then said: “I know it’s been four months and we’re very thrilled to have you back.”

Eamonn Holmes health update

Updating viewers, Eamonn explained: “Thank you very much indeed I’ve had some issues with my back and legs [that are] not solved.

“[I’m] better than I was but I’m not better but I think being back to work will help speed up that process.”

“Speed up the recovery process,” Isabel added.

Back in November, Eamonn revealed that he fell down the stairs while recovering from his back operation. As a result, he fractured his shoulder and was unable to return to GB News before the new year.

Speaking on the show at the time, he said: “Last month I suffered a fall at home while I was recovering from my back operation and fractured my shoulder. It was a massive setback and means I’m going to need to take some extra time off to get myself better.

“It’s been a hellish few weeks. But day by day I’m improving, and I am remaining positive and trying to look on the bright side.”

He added: “I can’t wait to get back to work at GB News and do what I love most, presenting the news and discussing the issues of the day alongside Isabel with our wonderful viewers and listeners.”

Fan reaction

Taking to social media, fans expressed their happiness over Eamonn’s GB News return.

One person said: “@EamonnHolmes so wonderful to see you back on #GBNEWS this morning. What a wonderful way to start the week. You have been missed with your honest opinion and reporting! Trust they are looking after you and you can control your pain. Hugs.”

A second added: “I enjoyed having all the different presenters, but pleased Eamonn is well enough to return.”

And a third commented: “Welcome back!”

