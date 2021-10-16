Rochelle Humes has left fans scratching their heads after sharing new photos of herself and her sister Lili.

The star, 32, posted the snaps on Instagram and told her followers that Lili is also her “best friend”.

But Rochelle’s fans have been left struggling to tell them apart.

The girls look so alike that mum-of-three Rochelle has sent people into a head-spin with her night out pictures.

One fan told the former Saturdays star: “Twins. I was confused for a min lol.”

Another asked: “So you ain’t twins?!”

A third posted a shocked face emoji and wrote: “Double take!”

Rochelle and Lili: Long-lost sisters

Rochelle has another sister called Sophie Piper, who appeared on the 2020 series of Winter Love Island.

Incredibly, the siblings only formed a relationship with Lili in recent years.

Rochelle and Sophie were raised by their mum and their former football star uncle, Paul Ince.

Lili, meanwhile, was brought up by her dad.

Rochelle’s sister Sophie was on the 2020 series of Love Island (Credit: Splashnews.com)

And bizarrely, it was 2017 Love Island winner Kem Cetinay who introduced Lili to Rochelle and Sophie.

Rochelle recounted the story on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast in the same year.

She said: “[Kem] was chatting away and said, ‘I got to talk to you… as soon as I became a celeb, I promised my friend Lili that I would talk to you as she’s your sister on your dad’s side’.

“I knew of her and met up with her when I was five, but it was so complicated as they were a lot younger and my dad wasn’t involved.”

Marvin went to meet Lili with Rochelle for the first time since she was five (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘There’s more of you’

Rochelle, who is married to JLS star Marvin Humes, went on: “She WhatsApped me and I didn’t reply till the morning.

“We planned to go out for dinner with my other sister and brother and I made Marvin come with me because I was so scared.

“We are literally the same people, Marvin was like: ‘OMG, there’s more of you.’

“We’ve spoken every day since – Jeremy Kyle style. It’s like we’ve known each other all our lives.”

