Marvin and Rochelle Humes appear on their BBC One show, The Hit List, tonight (September 4).

The married pair make quite the presenting team on the series, which tests contestants on their knowledge of music.

But how did Marvin, 36, and Rochelle, 32, meet? And why did they briefly split?

Marvin and Rochelle Humes host The Hit List on BBC One (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Marvin and Rochelle Humes’ love story

Marvin shot to fame on The X Factor in 2008, alongside boyband JLS.

Meanwhile, Rochelle started in S Club Juniors before moving on to girlband The Saturdays.

The pair first met back in in 2005, when Rochelle was 16-years-old.

Read more: This Morning viewers are convinced Rochelle Humes flashed her knickers on the show today

However, their romance didn’t blossom until years later.

Rochelle explained on the Jonathan Ross Show that the two ran into each other in 2010.

She said: “He was in JLS, I was in The Saturdays. We were at a club, and they had put all the bands together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M A R V I N H U M E S (@marvinhumes)

“I went to the toilet and my bag was on the chair. He took my phone out of my bag, called himself from my phone and got my number.

“It was weird. In a creepy, restraining order way.”

But it didn’t put Rochelle off.

We were sort of dating in secret

The pair decided to give things ago, despite The Saturdays’ manager telling her not to get involved.

Rochelle added: “I remember having this meeting with our A&R manager, and I remember him saying to us, ‘It’s going really well, it’s quite hard for girl bands because girls have to like you and not feel intimidated.

“‘The only thing you can do to mess this up is date someone from a boy band. If any of you date JLS then you’re screwed’. We were sort of dating in secret.”

Rochelle shot to fame in The Saturdays (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why did Marvin and Rochelle split?

Marvin and Rochelle later decided to go public with their romance.

However, the pair split after eight months of dating.

At the time, Marvin told Reveal magazine: “We definitely argued. Every couple does. We wouldn’t be normal if we said we didn’t.

Read more: Rochelle Humes’ children: How old are her kids with husband Marvin Humes?

“But we never had blazing rows, just silly things like what to watch on the telly. She’d want to watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians, while I’d want to watch the football.

“Our work schedules meant that we hardly saw each other.”

But it didn’t take long – two months exactly – for the couple to reunite.

The Hit List returns with Rochelle and Marvin Humes (Credit: BBC)

Marvin and Rochelle tied the knot at Blenheim Palace in 2012.

Speaking about their wedding day, Rochelle said: “Early in our relationship Marvin and I went for day out at Blenheim Palace and I thought then what an amazing place it would to get married.

“As you drive up, the sight of it takes your breath away. It has got so much history.”

Read more: Rochelle Humes divides This Morning viewers as she cooks a Thai green curry

Furthermore, the couple have welcomed three children together.

Alaia-Mai was born in 2013, followed by Valentina in 2017.

Last year, the pair also welcomed son Blake.

Watch Marvin and Rochelle on The Hit List on BBC One at 7.15pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.