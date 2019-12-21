Prince Harry shares Christmas message while dressed as Santa

The Duke of Sussex is currently enjoying an extended break from royal duties with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie.

However, that didn't stop Prince Harry from sending a Christmas message to bereaved British Forces children – while dressed as Santa!

Harry sent a video message to the Scotty's Little Soldiers Christmas party.

Harry took time out to wish bereaved children a happy Christmas (Credit: YouTube/RoyalReviewer)

He was unable to attend as he is said to be enjoying a festive break with his family in Canada.

In the message, Harry paid tribute to those who had lost parents.

He said: "Ho! Ho! Ho! Hi guys, everyone at Scotty's Little Soldiers. I hope you're having an amazing time. I hear there's 190 of you there this year so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible."

Harry, Meghan and Archie are thought to be spending Christmas in Canada (Credit: Splash News)

Harry added: "I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realise that you are part of a family, part of an amazing community and that there is support there for you every single day should you need it."

The royal continued: "Having met some of you a few years ago, I know how incredibly strong you are."

Speaking from experience - having lost his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, when he was just 12 - Harry told the assembled crowd that he knew that losing a parent was "incredibly hard".

He said: "So yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard, but I know that every single one of you, by helping each other out, you will have an amazing future ahead of you and a fantastic Christmas as well."

Losing a parent is incredibly hard.

He added: "Your parents, they will never be forgotten and you will never be forgotten."

Bringing the Christmas cheer, Harry lifted his beard and smiled as he delivered his final festive message.

"Have a fantastic Christmas and a happy New Year," he grinned.

Harry is celebrating this Christmas with his young family in Canada, with Meghan's mum Doria Ragland also joining the trio.

