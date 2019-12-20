Dancing On Ice pro Matt Evers reveals the saucy reason routines with H are difficult

They're set to be the show's first-ever same-sex couple when they lace up their skates for the new series of Dancing On Ice.

And skating pro Matt Evers has revealed a rather saucy problem he discovered while trying to choreograph routines with his celebrity partner H.

Matt has revealed that the Steps singer's manhood is getting in the way!

Matt said he has had to change the way they do the lifts because of parts of H's "anatomy" (Credit: ITV)

He told The Sun that the pair are in "full-on practice mode" ahead of the first live show in January.

However, he said: "There’s a practical difference, though."

Matt added: "Parts of his anatomy get in the way in certain moves, on some of the lifts. We’re having to alter the lifts because it’s never been done before."

The skater said he is going to wait and see how the audience reacts before adding "too much intimacy" into their routines.

He also admitted that he felt "extra pressure" being part of the first same-sex pairing on the show.

He said: "I want to do it justice. We’re trying to make it normal. If the audience and fans embrace it, we’re going to push it a bit more. If they don’t, we’ll strip it back and it’ll be more of a friendship."

If you're keen to see Matt and H dance before January, make sure you tune into the show's Christmas special, which airs this Sunday on ITV.

Matt and H are the first same-sex couple to appear on Dancing On Ice (Credit: Splash News)

Matt was partnered with Gemma Collins during the last series of Dancing On Ice.

Earlier this week she revealed that she would love to rejoin the show as a member of the judging panel.

