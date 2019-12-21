Love Island race row after bosses 'decided not to diversify' with Caroline Flack's replacement

After Caroline Flack was arrested and stepped down from her Love Island presenting role, show bosses are at the centre of another media storm.

With Laura Whitmore replacing Caroline as host, the show is now at the centre of a race row - with insiders claiming that bosses "decided not to diversify" when it came to appointing a new host.

Caroline Flack stepped down as host following her arrest (Credit: Splash News)

Maya Jama and Rochelle Humes were both said to be in the running for the job.

A source told The Sun: "They've swapped one blonde white woman for another blonde white woman."

They added: "This was a golden opportunity to make a bold statement but it has been missed."

Laura Whitmore has signed a reported £500k deal to front the show (Credit: Splash News)

The source added that questions "about diversity" have been raised before, but they appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

They continued: "Several people internally have made the point, but they weren’t listened to."

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Maya Jama was in the running for the role (Credit: Splash News)

Instead, Laura is said to have signed a £500k deal to replace her pal for the upcoming winter series, which is set to be filmed in South Africa and starts on January 12.

Caroline took to Instagram and revealed she was "glad it was Laura".

Rochelle Humes was also said to be being considered for the role (Credit: Splash News)

While the Irish star also broke her silence and said, although she was "excited" about the role, she wished it was in "better circumstances".

