Pregnant Rochelle Humes eyeing up lavish £1.6k cot for her unborn son

TV star Rochelle Humes has teased that motherhood could be set to cost her a pretty penny.
The mum-of-two is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her third child with her husband Marvin, and it turns out she isn't a fan of hand-me-downs.
Instead of re-using her old baby gear, Rochelle admitted she's desperate to purchase a very expensive designer cot.
View this post on Instagram
Monday morning post school run the first one for Alaia in 3months..I thought I’d be jumping for joy but I have felt so nervous all morning, well in fact from last night. She was okay ish..I was not!! I’m sure I’ll be fine tomorrow after having the day to myself haha but right now I can’t wait to go and pick her up..🤷🏽♀️ Anyone else?
And by very expensive, we mean a whopping £1.6k!
Rochelle shared a picture of the glamorous-looking cot on Instagram, and captioned the snap: "In love..."
High-end retailer Harrod's describes the cutting-edge cot as "setting a new standard of luxury" that will "bring high sophistication into your nursery decor".
Read more: Gemma Collins would 'love to have a child' in her 40s after three-stone weight loss
Baby no.3
The loved-up pair initially announced their pregnancy news with an Easter Sunday Instagram post.
She shared a photo of a sign that read: "We're eggspecting Baby Humes October 2020."
Marvin later told OK! magazine he is thrilled to finally be having a boy.
He said: "I'm just so excited! I've always been outnumbered in the girl versus boy ratio.
"We've even got a girl dog, Ginger. But when we have our son then, yeah, Roch and I will be outnumbered."
View this post on Instagram
This looks like an angelic shot, the reality is this is the aftermath of a mammoth tantrum and this is her being marched to the car home!! I love her more than anything but if I wasn’t pregnant I would have deserved the biggest glass (bottle) of wine tonight...#parenting 🤦🏽♀️💘🤯
Read more: Rochelle Humes reveals daughters' reactions to her pregnancy
Struggle
It comes after a fan asked Rochelle how she was finding her third pregnancy after confessing she has been experiencing severe morning sickness.
They wrote: "Are you finding this pregnancy tougher than with the girls? My sickness was rougher with my sons than with my daughter!"
Rochelle responded: "SO much worse. But I'm sure it'll pass xxxx."
Another asked: "Has it gotten worse as you've gone into the second trimester, out of curiosity?"
She replied: "Yes, totally!"
What did you think of this story? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know.