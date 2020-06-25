Pregnant Rochelle Humes eyeing up lavish £1.6k cot for her unborn son

TV star Rochelle Humes has teased that motherhood could be set to cost her a pretty penny.

The mum-of-two is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her third child with her husband Marvin, and it turns out she isn't a fan of hand-me-downs.

Instead of re-using her old baby gear, Rochelle admitted she's desperate to purchase a very expensive designer cot.

Rochelle fell in love with a designer cot (Credit: Instagram)

And by very expensive, we mean a whopping £1.6k!

Rochelle shared a picture of the glamorous-looking cot on Instagram, and captioned the snap: "In love..."

High-end retailer Harrod's describes the cutting-edge cot as "setting a new standard of luxury" that will "bring high sophistication into your nursery decor".

Baby no.3

The loved-up pair initially announced their pregnancy news with an Easter Sunday Instagram post.

She shared a photo of a sign that read: "We're eggspecting Baby Humes October 2020."

Marvin later told OK! magazine he is thrilled to finally be having a boy.

He said: "I'm just so excited! I've always been outnumbered in the girl versus boy ratio.

"We've even got a girl dog, Ginger. But when we have our son then, yeah, Roch and I will be outnumbered."

Struggle

It comes after a fan asked Rochelle how she was finding her third pregnancy after confessing she has been experiencing severe morning sickness.

They wrote: "Are you finding this pregnancy tougher than with the girls? My sickness was rougher with my sons than with my daughter!"

Rochelle responded: "SO much worse. But I'm sure it'll pass xxxx."

Another asked: "Has it gotten worse as you've gone into the second trimester, out of curiosity?"

She replied: "Yes, totally!"

