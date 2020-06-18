Gemma Collins would 'love to have a child' in her 40s after three-stone weight loss

Reality star Gemma Collins has revealed she would "love to have a child" next year after shedding three stone in lockdown.

The 39-year-old vowed to lose weight to help increase her chances of getting pregnant.

And if her recent weight loss is anything to go by, it appears the GC's dreams may soon be coming true.

Gemma Collins revealed she'd love to have a baby next year (Credit: Splash)

The former TOWIE star told The Sun: "I would love to have a child.

"It would be great for me and such a positive message for all the girls out there who don’t want to rush their life or their life has taken different a direction, like me who’s put their career first.

"But in my forties I’d love everybody to see The GC walking around with a pram."

She added: "I’m going to be up there with them all — Mariah Carey, Madonna, Kylie Minogue and Jennifer Aniston."

Gemma's weight loss mission

Gemma has struggled with her weight ever since she was told she had polycystic ovary syndrome.

However, she has since been reassured her weight loss may increase her chances of conceiving.

Gemma said she's got a "fabulous doctor" and she can "definitely have a child" as she's carrying less weight.

The reality star is dating on/off boyfriend Arg (Credit: Splash)

The star said her doctor "gave me the confidence not to panic about it".

Gemma insisted she's "in a much better head space" and "it is easy to yo-yo when your life is all over the place".

Speaking on her PCOS, Gemma added that she was "always very slim" but then she "started piling on the weight".

Gemma has always been open up her fertility struggles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

PCOS struggles

Last week, Gemma opened up to her Instagram followers on the condition, which can cause irregular periods and difficulty getting pregnant.

Sharing a picture from her 20s, she wrote: "As you can see guys when I was in my 20s I was very slim then I was told I had PCOS and it’s been a struggle ever since.

"However I make the most of myself and remain positive because it’s what in your heart counts the most."

She continued: "Sending love to all the PCOS sufferers it’s not easy and always be kind people people are not always over weight because of all the stereo typical bullying comments!!!

"I CHOSE to RISE ABOVE and continued to promote body confidence even when I had my own personal struggles and the secret to my success was just being ME!"

Gemma has been keeping fans up to date with her new diet and fitness regime, posting videos of herself bike riding in Essex and sharing details of her healthy diet.

