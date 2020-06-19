Rochelle Humes gives fans pregnancy update as she shares glimpse of growing bump

TV's Rochelle Humes has given fans a glimpse of her blossoming baby bump.

The 31-year-old presenter took to Instagram to show off her perfectly rounded stomach in a trio of snaps at different stages of her pregnancy.

The main shot was taken at the 22nd week of her pregnancy, while the others show Rochelle at 18 and 20 weeks.

The mum-of-two - who is expecting a baby boy - sported the same knitted co-ord in each snap.

She captioned the comparison shots: "Bumpdate #22weekspregnant #babyboy #baby3 feeling very grateful and extremely blessed."

Rochelle's celebrity pals rushed to comment on the post.

Paloma Faith wrote: "How do you stay so gorgeous and slim AND pregnant?! I didn't!"

Rochelle is expecting her third child with husband Marvin (Credit: Splash)

Alexandra Burke said: "So beautiful!"

While Kate Ferdinand, who recently announced her own pregnancy, added: "U look amazing."

Baby no.3

The former Saturdays singer is expecting her third child with husband Marvin Humes, 35.

The pair initially announced their pregnancy news with an Easter Sunday Instagram post.

She shared a photo of a sign that read: "We're eggspecting Baby Humes October 2020."

Meanwhile, the couple - who share two daughters together, Alaia-May, 7, and Valentina, 3 - recently revealed that they are expecting a son.

Marvin told OK! magazine he is thrilled to be having a boy.

He said: "I'm just so excited! I've always been outnumbered in the girl versus boy ratio.

The mum-of-two has suffered from morning sickness (Credit: Splash)

"We've even got a girl dog, Ginger. But when we have our son then, yeah, Roch and I will be outnumbered."

Pregnancy stuggles

In April, Rochelle opened up about the struggles of pregnant life and told fans she's feeling "so much worse" this time around.

One of her followers asked the TV star how she was finding her third pregnancy, after she revealed experiencing severe morning sickness.

Rochelle replied: "SO much worse. But I'm sure it'll pass."

