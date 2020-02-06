Piers Morgan flies first class and quips co-host Susanna Reid 'sits a bit more down the plane'

They're heading to Hollywood to present Good Morning Britain's coverage of the Oscars next week, but Piers Morgan seems to have got one over on his co-host Susanna Reid when it comes to travelling there.

Taking to Instagram, cheeky Piers revealed that he had flown to Los Angeles in British Airways' first class cabin.

Sharing a picture of himself reclining in his roomy seat, Piers said if he was any closer to the front of the plane, he'd be flying it.

Piers travelled first class and joked Susanna was in the hold (Credit: Splash News)

The picture came after Piers and Susanna appeared on Loose Women and he revealed that he was flying out to the States before Susanna.

With the outspoken TV presenter revealing he was heading off last night (February 5), Susanna said: "Oh, right. Well, I've got a few more days at work."

Suggesting that when she did fly, Susanna would be sitting in the economy cabin, he joked: "Susanna goes a bit more down the plane than me."

Commenting on Piers' Instagram post, one fan asked where his co-host was.

"Which one is Susanna in?!" they asked, referring to the cabin she was travelling in.

Piers went one further than suggesting she was sitting in the cheap seats, and quipped that she didn't have a seat at all.

"I think she’s in the hold," he said, adding the crying with laughter emoji.

Any nearer the front, I’d be flying it. Take me to Hollywood!

"Best place for her, I say," came one fan's cheeky response.

Another stuck up for the brunette beauty and said: "Heard Susanna was in the front with the pilots."

Singer Ronan Keating also joined in when it came to ribbing Piers.

"Can you imagine ? Not sure I would want to be on that plane," he joked.

Susanna fronted Thursday's Good Morning Britain alongside co-host Ben Shephard, so she'll no doubt be looking forward to a peaceful trip Stateside when she does travel.

The pair regularly lock horns, much to the delight of viewers. Last week, during a debate sparked by Notting Hill actor Hugh Grant, outspoken Piers almost told his lovely co-host to "shut up".

