Gogglebox star Izzi Warner announces birth of second child

Izzi Warner has announced she's given birth to her second child, a little girl.

The Gogglebox star shared the happy news to Instagram this week alongside an adorable photo of the newborn.

Izzi revealed her baby girl was born on February 3 and is called Bessie Rose.

Izzi wrote: "So pleased to announce the safe arrival of our darling baby girl Bessie Rose.

"Born on 3rd February 2020 1:44pm, weighing 7lb 3oz. We are all totally smitten by her, feeling so blessed and happy.

"Thanks to everyone for all your well wishes."

Fans have congratulated Izzi on her new arrival and gushed over baby Bessie.

One person said: "Aww congratulations. She’s an absolute beauty."

Another wrote: "Congratulations, beautiful name!"

A third commented: "Oh my goodness... beautiful baby."

Izzi, who is also a mum to her four-year-old son Bobby, celebrated her baby shower last month with her family and friends.

Sharing a photo of herself wearing a pink dress while surrounded by pink balloons, Izzi wrote: "BABY SHOWER SPAM. I had such an amazing afternoon today, I feel so lucky and blessed to have such lovely family and friends who came to celebrate with me today.

"Huge thank you to you all for being there and for all the cards and gifts which I didn’t expect!

"Mostly a huge big thank you to my gorgeous sister @ellie__warner for organising everything, you really pulled it out of the bag everything was perfect.

"Countdown to meet you is officially on baby girl."

Izzi found fame on Channel 4's Gogglebox alongside her sister Ellie.

Last year, the sisters came under fire over a scene with Ellie's puppy, which some viewers branded "cruel".

The incident happened at Ellie and Izzi's flat, when they were eating dinner. Ellie spilled baked beans on her lap and jumped up as she complained about being burned by the hot food.

Ellie then pushed her puppy, Mick, away and some fans weren't happy.

Ellie apologised over the incident (Credit: Channel 4)

After the criticism, Ellie posted on Twitter: "Sorry everyone, was scolded by burning hot beans, the foot stool is literally a foot from the floor so Mick was not hurt.

"I love my dog and would never hurt him and I also would not let him eat Kentucky fried chicken as it is not suitable food for dogs."

