Piers Morgan’s wife Celia opens up on ‘marriage sabbatical’ after ‘long pandemic’

Piers Morgan and wife Celia Walden could go on another “marriage sabbatical” – if Celia gets her way, that is!

The couple, who have been married for 12 years, went on a five-week ‘marriage sabbatical’ over this summer following a “long pandemic”.

Piers and Celia married in 2010 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan and wife Celia Walden’s ‘marriage sabbatical’

This summer saw Piers and Celia spend just over five weeks apart due to their work schedules.

Speaking on Lorraine today, Celia said that if anything, the so-called sabbatical was a good thing, rather than something detrimental to their marriage.

Celia wrote about the sabbatical in a recent column and actually confessed that she may even try it again sometime.

Speaking to Christine Lampard today (Thursday, September 1), she said: “I did enjoy the predictable Twitter responses to my piece, saying, ‘Well if I was married to Piers Morgan, I would make it a very, very long sabbatical,’ but he enjoyed it too.

“It was very good for both of us.”

Celia was on Lorraine today (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan and wife Celia’s time apart

Celia then continued, saying: “We didn’t have many phone calls, but we did message and I just found it so exciting when we saw each other again.

“It felt like the early days of our marriage or even the early days of dating and I love that.”

Celia then went on to say that when they did reunite, they didn’t stop talking and had a good catch-up.

“He’s very pleased to be allowed back into the fold, because I think men do like their wives to be around a lot of the time, at least I think they do. He’s in fine form,” she said.

She then went on to say that by February, she’ll be “ready for another one [sabbatical]”.

Piers took aim at Meghan again (Credit: TalkTV / YouTube)

Piers slams Meghan… again

Celia’s discussion of hers and Piers’ ‘marriage sabbatical’ comes just days after her husband took aim at Meghan Markle once more.

The 57-year-old slammed the Duchess of Sussex for a recent interview she gave with The Cut.

In the interview, Meghan made a number of comments that have created discourse.

Piers, unsurprisingly, branded the interview – and Meghan – “shameless and shameful”.

“Even by Markle standards, this is a revoltingly self-aggrandising, disingenuous & hypocritical load of royal-bashing tosh,” he said.

“How dare she use her title to keep trashing the institution that gave it to her? Shameless & shameful,” he added.

