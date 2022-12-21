Piers Morgan sparks outrage as he ‘defends’ Jeremy Clarkson amid Meghan furore

Piers Morgan appears to have spoken out on Twitter on behalf of Jeremy Clarkson following the presenter’s heavily-criticised comments about Meghan Markle.

Clarkson was condemned for a Sunday (December 18) newspaper article in which he laid out his “hate” for the royal.

The ex Top Gear presenter told readers of The Sun he ‘dreams’ about Prince Harry‘s wife being “made to parade naked through the streets”.

The 62-year-old also noted crowds observing the humiliation he created in his head chant ‘Shame!’ at Meghan.

Furthermore, the TV personality also suggested those same people would “throw lumps of excrement at her”.

He added: “Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.”

Meghan Markle was the subject of a tabloid attack in The Sun, attributed to Jeremy Clarkson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan defends Jeremy Clarkson

Piers, who at 57 is of similar age to his fellow veteran media figure, addressed the matter on Twitter yesterday (Tuesday December 20).

The former newspaper editor didn’t repeat Clarkson’s remarks, or even suggest he agreed with the tirade. But neither did he criticise them.

However, the ex GMB co-host – who was once punched by his old foe in 2004 – still weighed in with a separate complaint.

He tweeted to his followers: “Imagine if all those screaming with rage about Jeremy Clarkson felt the same protective anger towards those who’ve branded our Royal Family callous lying racist bullies – without producing any actual evidence for these cruel allegations?”

Piers Morgan defended his old foe Jeremy Clarkson on Twitter (Credit: YouTube)

How followers reacted

Many of those responding to Piers tweet didn’t seem particularly impressed with his stance or his approach.

Others raised Prince Andrew in Piers’ mentions.

Meanwhile, some claimed Piers has previously made comments himself which might be considered in keeping with what he was railing against in his tweet.

And other Twitter users replying to Piers simply suggested he pipe down.

“Ssshhhhhhhh,” one advised him.

Clarkson apologist. Quite sickening.

“Clarkson apologist. Quite sickening,” fumed somebody else.

And someone else jibed: “If there’s one person in the planet defending Clarkson it would have to be you.”

‘It would have to be you’ – Twitter users aren’t impressed with Piers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jeremy Clarkson breaks his silence

On Monday (December 19), Clarkson stopped short of offering an apology to the Duchess of Sussex as he addressed his rant.

He wrote on Twitter: “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it.

“In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people.

“I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

His Twitter statement followed criticism from the likes of Carol Vorderman and his daughter Emily on social media.

Emily distanced herself from her father’s tabloid attack, writing on Instagram: “My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media.

“I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson falls short of apology as he finally addresses Meghan furore

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.