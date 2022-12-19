Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter supported by Carol Vorderman as she slams dad’s ‘misogynistic’ attack on Meghan

Jeremy Clarkson has been slammed by his daughter Emily for his deeply unpleasant tabloid attack on Meghan Markle.

The ex Top Gear presenter was roundly condemned yesterday (Sunday December 18) for an article for The Sun in which he laid out his “hate” for the Duchess of Sussex.

Carol Vorderman was among those who took issue with Clarkson’s column on Twitter, blasting his approach as unacceptable and denying his claims his views are representative of what others think.

And after Emily distanced herself from her father’s words, former Countdown star Carol hailed her as “good hearted”.

Jeremy Clarkson slapped down by his daughter

Sharing a statement on her Instagram Story account on Sunday afternoon, Emily made her opposition to the sentiments published with her dad’s name attached apparent.

“My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media,” Emily said.

“I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

A screenshot of that Story upload was subsequently shared with Carol on Twitter. She praised Emily for speaking out.

“She’s a good hearted young woman Emily and suffered very badly from online abuse when she was younger,” Carol reflected.

“And has spoken about it many times x.”

Carol Vorderman supports Emily

A few minutes later, Carol enabled Emily’s Story to be seen with more of her 520,000 Twitter followers in another post.

Quote-tweeting Emily’s post, Carol repeated how Emily has previously been a victim of trolls online.

Carol wrote: “Jeremy Clarkson. His wonderful daughter Emily has just put out a statement on her Instagram account. ‘I stand against everything that my Dad wrote about Meghan Markle.’

“FYI Emily has spoken many times about how she suffered very badly from online abuse when she was younger.”

How fans reacted

Social media users responding to Carol’s tweet expressed similar messages of appreciation for Emily’s position.

“I applaud you Emily, what a strong woman you are,” one person replied, adding clapping emojis to their words.

“My hope in raising kids has always been that they turn out to be better than me. Good for her,” tweeted another.

A third person reacted: “That is so comforting to read. Thank you for sharing on your platform Carol. Much love to Emily. I hope she’s doing okay.”

I can’t imagine how embarrassed she must be.

Meanwhile, someone else contributed: “Good on Emily for showing her father how to be an empathic and caring human. I can’t imagine how embarrassed she must be.”

What did Jeremy Clarkson say about Meghan Markle?

The 62-year-old made out thoughts about Meghan keep him up at night.

The TV personality said he was “dreaming of the day” Meghan is “made to parade naked” through the streets.

He also wrote crowds observing Meghan in the situation in his head chant ‘Shame!’ at her.

Additionally, he also suggested the same people would “throw lumps of excrement at her”.

He also claimed in his piece for The Sun: “Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.”

Carol’s initial Twitter response saw her fume: “NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to ‘everyone who’s my age thinks the same’.

“No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.”

She also insisted Clarkson was more likely to face public criticism.

She continued: “Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting ‘shame on YOU’.”

