Jeremy Clarkson falls short of apology as he finally addresses Meghan furore

Jeremy Clarkson has finally addressed his Meghan Markle rant following much backlash online.

In his latest column for The Sun, former Top Gear presenter Jeremy declared that he “hates” the Duchess of Sussex.

In the rant, Jeremy said: “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.

What did Jeremy Clarkson say about Meghan?

“Everyone who’s my age thinks the same way.”

Now, following much backlash, Jeremy has addressed his comments.

He said on Twitter today: “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it.

“In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people.

“I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

His comments have sparked outrage online, with many celebrities speaking out against his remarks.

Carol Vorderman slams Jeremy

Carol Vorderman wrote on Twitter: “NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to ‘everyone who’s my age thinks the same’.

“No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same.”

Meanwhile, MP Marsha de Cordova tweeted: “This type of rhetoric is exactly what Meghan was highlighting in the documentary.

“Whatever opinion you have of Meghan, violence and hate against women is never acceptable.”

Even Jeremy’s daughter Emily spoke out to slam her dad’s comments.

She said on Instagram: “My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media.

“I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

Carol defended Emily, saying: “Jeremy Clarkson. His wonderful daughter Emily has just put out a statement on her instagram account.

“‘I stand against everything that my Dad wrote about Meghan Markle.’

“FYI Emily has spoken many times about how she suffered very badly from online abuse when she was younger.”

John Bishop tweeted: “WTF is this?? I don’t care who you are or who you work for you simply can not write things like this.

“It is a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman. Some have excused it as dark humour. There is no joke here @JeremyClarkson and no excuse.”

