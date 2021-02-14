Piers Morgan paid tribute to his wife on Valentine’s Day, but couldn’t resist making a cheeky jab at vegans.

The GMB star is known for his distaste of plant-based diets.

In the past he spat out a Gregg’s vegan sausage roll on Good Morning Britain, and he’s locked horns with plenty of vegan activists on the show too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

What did Piers Morgan say on Instagram about his wife?

However, on Valentine’s Day, you would expect the star to make the focus his gorgeous wife, Celia Walden.

The couple tied the knot in 2010.

But it turns out that even on the most romantic day of the year, he can’t stop trying to rile up vegans.

In a post dedicated to his wife, Piers wrote: “On Valentine’s Day, my best romantic tip is to find someone who shares your eating habits.#NoVegansInThisHouse”.

The picture he posted showed his wife munching down on a double-stacked beef burger.

Piers is not a fan of vegans (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan vs Vegans

Last year, Piers got in a heated debate with his co-star Susanna Reid over plant-based burgers.

Piers confessed that he cannot abide by vegans using the word ‘burger’.

Read more: Kate Garraway admits it’s ‘really difficult’ to accept the news they don’t know how much Derek can recover

“Look it up in the dictionary, a burger is a meat product, so is a sausage. Why do vegans want to use our language?” he complained.

Susanna replied: “What do you mean, ‘our language’? Are we allowed to use the word food or is that your language?

“Burger is not a description of meat,” to which Piers shouted back: “It is!”

Piers tried a vegan sausage roll live on-air (Credit: ITV)

“You hate meat so much you want to call your products after meat products. Why? Why?” he questioned.

Susanna then said: “Hang on a moment, it’s not a meat burger. It’s just a burger.”

Piers finished by saying: “No! A Burger and a sausage are meat products. Make your own language! Call them Planties and see how you get on with those.”

The GMB star’s first run-in with vegans came in 2019.

Read more: Kate Garraway enjoys joyful moment amid husband Derek heartache in video with son Billy

He raged at high-street bakery chain Gregg’s after they launched a vegan sausage roll.

At the time, he called them “PC-ravaged clowns”.

Despite his rant, they became one of the bakery chain’s best-selling products. Sorry, Piers!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.