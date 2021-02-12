Kate Garraway appeared joyful amid her husband Derek Draper’s health concerns, as she shared a playfight with son Billy.

The Good Morning Britain host, 53, gave fans an insight into home life after the 11-year-old attempted to avoid school work.

The video started with the cheeky youngster talking to the camera.

What did Kate Garraway share amid husband Derek’s health worries?

He said: “Don’t tell anyone but I’m supposed to be online schooling, but I’m watching TV OK?”

Checking in on her son, Kate shouted: “Bill, are you actually doing any work?”

In the brief clip, the presenter then walked in to find Billy standing on the arm of the sofa.

The 11-year-old grabbed his Star Wars lightsaber before chasing his mum around the kitchen.

Kate Garraway shared a joyous moment with son Billy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Thankfully, Kate wasn’t too hard on little Billy.

In the caption, she wrote: “Where have you got to with home schooling in your house? This is where we are!

“Think it was me that learnt a lesson here – don’t mess with an 11-year-old with a lightsaber!!!”

In addition, the host shared: “So glad it’s #Friday tomorrow join us on @GMB from 6 for all the latest #covid news, #love in #lockdown with @joeyessex AND a debate on #burntout parents!”

Kate’s husband Derek is still in hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest on Kate’s husband Derek?

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Kate revealed she hasn’t seen husband Derek since Christmas.

The 53-year-old political advisor is still in hospital fighting the devastating after-effects of coronavirus.

Opening up on GMB on Thursday (February 11), Kate said: “He’s back into a situation of looking at strangers in masks.

“And, you know, that’s the situation for everybody who has someone in hospital, it’s not new to him.”

The Good Morning Britain star shared a glimpse into home life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, Kate shared: “It’s tough, it’s also the same for people in care homes.

“And when you are someone like him, who is, know you, dealing with an unconsciousness problem, trying to emerge… I can’t help but fear that it’s not helpful.”

Furthermore, her GMB colleague Piers Morgan recently revealed that Kate was in “terrible limbo“.

He told The Sun’s TV Mag: “Kate went from being on top of the world to being at the bottom of the world. My heart breaks for her. And it carries on breaking for her. It’s a nightmare for her.”

