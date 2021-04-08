There are calls for former breakfast news anchor Piers Morgan to be knighted.

Fans flooded Piers‘ latest selfie – a picture of himself outside Kensington Palace – with calls for him to “arise”.

And, it seems, the man himself is fully on board with the idea.

Piers Morgan appears to be eyeing up a knighthood (Credit: Splash News)

What did Piers Morgan say on Instagram?

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers shared a selfie of himself wearing sunglasses outside Kensington Palace.

He captioned the shot: “I’m resolutely #TeamPalace.”

One follower soon quipped: “‘Please Ma’am, just one little knighthood.'”

And Piers was quick to respond.

“‘Sir Piers’ does have a good ring to it,” he admitted.

It seems his followers agree, because Piers’ reply has since been liked almost 500 times.

Piers Morgan news: What did fans say about a knighthood?

On the whole, it appears Piers’ followers are fully on board with the idea of The Queen knighting him.

“Arise Sir Piers,” said one.

“Well he is a true British knight!” said another.

“You certainly deserve a knighthood Piers for sure,” said another.

Speaking about his wife Celia Walden, the fan added: “There should be a petition for your knighthood… and Lady Celia had a ring to it.”

“You’re a sir in my eyes already Piers!! I’m 100% team Piers!!!” declared another fan of the outspoken star.

“You’re going to be knighted this year old chap,” another declared.

Another said it was the “least” he deserved.

“That’s the least you deserve after all the [bleep] you’ve put up with recently!” said another.

There are calls for The Queen to knight Piers (Credit: Splash News)

Egg on their face?

Others commented that any such knighthood would result in metaphorical egg on the faces of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who Piers has long-running beef with.

Others said a knighthood would serve as “the best revenge” following his fall out with the couple.

“OMG that would be the best Meghan and Harry revenge if they gave you a knighthood!!” one Piers fan declared.

“Imagine the look on their faces,” said another.

