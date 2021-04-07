GMB viewers today begged the show to get back to reporting news after several pieces of “inane content” on this morning’s episode (Wednesday April 7).

Hosts Adil Ray and Ranvir Singh bore the full brunt of viewers’ ire who complained about the type of stories on the show.

Adil and Ranvir discussed some light-hearted stories (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

One of the show’s first news items this morning saw Adil and Ranvir discuss a Facebook group’s latest food post.

The group Rate My Plate regularly features horrible-looking plates of food, and today was no different.

The presenting duo – as well as showbiz reporter Richard Arnold and weather presenter Laura Tobin – were horrified at a fry up doused in gravy.

But it wasn’t just that.

Later in the programme GMB spoke to former Poirot legend Davd Suchet, who explained he used to put a coin in between his bum cheeks in order to master the character’s distinctive walk.

Tickled by the idea, Adil had a go himself.

How did viewers react?

However, these lighthearted features didn’t go down well with viewers.

Some called for the show to get back to reporting serious news.

One took to Twitter to say: “Every morning I say to myself, ‘I’ll just try it once more, maybe it’ll be a news programme instead of fragments interspersed with weather/competitions’.

“Today hit a new low – 10 mins on coins between your butt cheeks and gravy on your breakfast.

“That’s it, I’m off.”

Today hit a new low – 10 mins on coins between your butt cheeks and gravy on your breakfast.

Another disgruntled viewer wrote: “No news today, just [a] picture of food.”

A third commented: “Today it’s gravy in a full English, yesterday it was milk in tea.

“If this inane content is an attempt to grab more viewers after yeeting Piers it isn’t going to work #GMB #goodmorningbritain.”

Kate was criticised for interrupting (Credit: ITV)

What happened yesterday?

The poor show can’t win with some viewers! When it does attempt to get to the bottom of serious news stories, viewers have criticised the presenters, too.

Interviewing Scottish politician Alex Salmond on yesterday’s show (Tuesday April 6) Kate Garraway was accused of interrupting the minister.

In fact, one viewer urged her to stop “trying to be Piers Morgan”.