Piers Morgan issues challenge to Meghan Markle to sort ‘unfinished business’

Piers Morgan has dared Meghan Markle to be the first guest on his new talk TV show, as he claims they have “unfinished business”.

Piers has been an outspoken critic of Meghan in the past. He quit Good Morning Britain last year after refusing to apologise for comments he made about Meghan following the infamous Oprah interview.

Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle to talk?

Last year, Meghan stunned the world thanks to an interview she and Prince Harry did with Oprah Winfrey.

A whole host of allegations came out in the interview, including that there were comments made concerning Archie‘s skin colour before he was born.

Meghan also said that at one point she considered ending her own life after not being given help by The Firm.

Piers Morgan famously hit out at the Duchess of Sussex on GMB after the interview aired. He believed that Meghan wasn’t telling the truth.

Piers’ comments sparked well over 50,000 Ofcom complaints. His opinions on Meghan even led to him clashing with weatherman Alex Beresford before he dramatically stormed off set.

The 56-year-old sensationally quit the show after being told to apologise for his comments by executives.

Almost a year later, Piers is set to return to television with a new show on talkTV, which is set to launch soon.

Piers Morgan calls out Meghan on Sky News Australia

Piers is currently in Australia promoting his new show, which is set to be broadcast on Sky News Australia.

During the promotion of his new show yesterday, Piers took the opportunity to lay down the gauntlet for Meghan.

Speaking on Sky News Australia, Piers said that he wants his new show to be a “platform for free speech and debate”.

“And the right for people to come on and have their own opinion without being shamed and cancelled – because that’s the way back for society,” he continued.

Piers went on to say that if people want proper freedom after the pandemic, they should have “the freedom to think”.

“I want people to tune in every night and to feel that they’re informed, perhaps educated in some way, perhaps irritated in some way, challenged, definitely, about their opinions, but also to have fun and have a laugh.

“If Meghan Markle’s watching – I’m sure she is – if you want to be my first guest, we have a bit of unfinished business. I’m available,” he said.

Piers Morgan receives backlash for callout on Sky News Australia

Following his call-out, Piers was met with criticism online. Many claim that the 56-year-old has no unfinished business with the Duchess of Sussex and should leave her alone.

Loose Women star Denise Welch was one of many to slam Piers for his call-out.

In a now-deleted tweet, Denise wrote: “Has it ever occurred to Piers that Meghan didn’t ‘ghost’ him.

“She just decided that 2 hrs in the pub with him is something she didn’t want to repeat??” she continued.

“There is no unfinished business.”

Other Twitter users criticised Piers too. “I don’t think she [Meghan] would lower herself to come on your show,” one said following Piers’ call-out.

“Me thinks Piers Morgan is desperate for high ratings for his new show. He is delusional – Meghan Markle has no ‘unfinished business’ with him. He’s using her name to draw the media & grab headlines. Who’s the attention seeker now? Hypocrisy,” another said.

Others, however, were more supportive. “She will never step foot on his show but I love the challenge he issued,” one user wrote.