Piers Morgan latest: Star to ‘have his say’ after GMB exit

In latest Piers Morgan news, the presenter will “have his say” following his GMB exit.

Piers quit the ITV daytime programme earlier this month following backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle.

The star, 55, has now revealed on Twitter that he’ll discuss his remarks about the Duchess, the fallout from her and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview and his departure from GMB.

Piers will break his silence tomorrow (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan latest

The presenter wrote: “COMING TOMORROW… Everyone else has had their say, now I’ll have mine – only in the Mail on Sunday.”

His followers were divided over his tweet, with some people saying they can’t wait to read it.

One said: “Can’t wait to read it @piersmorgan! At least you actually tell the truth.”

Piers received backlash over his comments about Harry and Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “Looking forward to reading this tomorrow!”

However, others insisted they won’t be reading the interview.

Everyone else has had their say, now I’ll have mine.

One added: “I’ll pass on this, I don’t want to read about how obsessed you are with them.”

Another tweeted: “Piers seriously how can you break your silence when let’s be totally honest you’ve never been silent about Meghan.”

Piers quit GMB earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this month, after watching Meghan and Harry’s Oprah chat, Piers said he didn’t believe the Duchess.

In it, she said she felt suicidal during her pregnancy with Archie.

However, she claimed she asked someone at the Palace for help and she was told it “wouldn’t be good for The Institution”.

Meanwhile, Meghan also alleged there were ‘concerns’ within the royal family about how dark Archie’s skin colour might be when he was born.

Later in the week, Piers stormed off GMB following a clash with Alex Beresford over Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview.

Piers and Alex clashed on the show, resulting in the host storming off (Credit: ITV)

He later returned for a discussion.

However, that evening, ITV announced Piers was parting ways with the show after presenting for six years.

ITV said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Meanwhile, Piers stood by his comments about the royal couple in a statement after his exit.

He said on Twitter: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

“I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK.

“Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.”

