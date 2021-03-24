Piers Morgan has posted a final farewell to GMB and his co-host Susanna Reid with a tongue-in-cheek quip on Instagram.

The one-time breakfast show anchor posted a picture of what appeared to be his old GMB dressing room.

It had been packed up into a number of brown cardboard boxes – and had a life-sized cut-out of Susanna Reid lurking in the background.

Piers Morgan has bid a final farewell to GMB on Instagram (Credit: Splash News)

What did Piers Morgan say on Instagram?

Piers captioned the shot: “Goodbye, Good Morning Britain!”

He added that he wasn’t planning on taking the cutout of Susanna home with him, though.

Piers explained: “I think I’ll leave the cardboard cut-out, would be a bit creepy to take that home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan)

How did fans react to the final farewell?

Piers’ followers declared that the show just wouldn’t be the same without him.

One commented: “It will never be the same again – you carried the show.”

Another added: “You will never be replaced.”

A third commented: “Haven’t watched it since you left!”

Piers has bid farewell to Susanna – but left her cardboard cut-out behind (Credit: ITV)

How did Piers’ former colleagues react?

Susanna doesn’t appear to have commented or liked the post.

However, she has been on Instagram today.

This morning (March 24), she uploaded a picture of herself wearing the gorgeous green dress she wore on today’s GMB.

It appears Piers remains close to the breakfast telly gang, though.

Last night, as former co-host Kate Garraway’s Finding Derek documentary aired, he sent her a supportive message on Twitter.

Piers posted a quote from Nelson Mandela that read: “It always seems impossible until it’s done.”

He captioned it with a praying emoji and the words “love you @kategarraway”.

Why did Piers Morgan leave GMB?

Piers walked out live on air on March 9 after an altercation with Alex Beresford over Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.

Later that night, Piers announced that he had decided to quit the breakfast show.

