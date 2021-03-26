GMB star Alex Beresford returned to the show today to host following his clash with Piers Morgan.

Earlier this month, Piers left the programme after a spat with Alex over his comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Alex hosted Friday’s show alongside Kate Garraway and admitted he was happy to be back.

Alex Beresford returned to GMB following his clash with Piers Morgan (Credit: ITV)

What did Alex Beresford say on GMB?

Kate said: “And you’ve had tumultuous times as well Alex, it’s lovely to have you here, it very much is.”

Alex replied: “It’s good to be back.”

Viewers were left divided on Twitter, with some people not happy to see Alex back.

Many people defended Alex’s return to the show (Credit: ITV)

What did GMB viewers say?

One person said: “Changed to BBC when Alex appeared. Miss Piers.”

Another added: “As soon as Alex Beresford came on I turned to BBC. He should have left when Piers did.”

One tweeted: “#GMB has hit a new low this morning having Alex Beresford as anchor! Switched to BBC. The program has flopped without #Piers.”

#GMB

As soon as Alex Beresford came on I turned to BBC.

However, others defended Alex.

One commented: “#GMB why do people want Alex sacked? It was Piers who walked out on air because he went in a huff.

“Took his ball and went home.”

Another wrote: “Love Alex this morning. Move on people, Piers has gone.”

One said: “Rather have Alex than Piers, well done GMB, I’m back from the BBC.”

Piers and Alex had a fiery discussion on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Earlier this month, Piers stormed off GMB after clashing with Alex.

He later returned for a discussion on Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview.

However, that evening, ITV announced Piers was parting ways with the show after presenting for six years.

Alex broke his silence on Piers’ departure in a statement on Twitter.

The weatherman said: “There is so much that could be said. Piers’ departure sincerely wasn’t the conclusion I was hoping for.

Piers quit following a backlash over his Meghan and Harry comments (Credit: ITV)

What did Alex say about Piers’ exit?

“Over the last few years, Piers and I have had a lively, cheeky on-air relationship.

“We both wanted to be on the show Tuesday morning, and from our very public conversations on Twitter, we both knew how strongly our opinions differed on the treatment of Harry and Meghan pre and post the interview that has split the world.”

In conclusion, he said: “I didn’t want him to quit, but I did want him to listen.

“Personally, Piers has always supported my growth. He’s given me advice on several occasions and for that I am grateful. I wish him well!”

