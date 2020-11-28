Piers Morgan has launched a scathing attack on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, took to Twitter last night to have a dig at the latest series of the ITV reality show, which started two weeks ago.

In a short rant, Piers mocked the celebrity contestants for their emotional exchanges and suggested that things need to be ‘shaken up a bit’ in the Welsh castle.

And his comments have divided opinion among his social media followers.

Piers didn’t mince his words about the new series of I’m a Celebrity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Hollie Arnold’s tearful I’m A Celeb exit

The motormouth host sent his tweet shortly after last night’s episode, which saw tearful Paralympian Hollie Arnold become the first celebrity to be booted off the show.

It was by no means the first show of emotion on this year’s series, which also includes the likes of Shane Richie, Mo Farah and Vernon Kay.

Elsewhere in the episode, the campmates all sat around and gushed how much they loved each other.

And Piers snapped: “Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for the entire #imacelebrity group sobbing away as they tell each [other] how special they all are… as a special SPECIAL group…

“But could someone please start being a complete [bleep] to shake things up a bit?”

Some of Piers’s followers agreed with his sentiment. One wrote: “Yeah, it’s sickly sweet this year. We need some sour. Bring back Lady C.”

Another said: “Agreed, dull as dishwater this year… I was hoping Shane Richie’s inner diva would be making an appearance by now.”

Former EastEnders star Jessica Plummer was seen crying earlier in the series (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans hit back

And a third follower wrote: “Never understood the meltdowns after two weeks away. Military personnel do four months at a time.”

However, not everyone took Piers’s point of view, and some thought he was being a tad unfair.

One fan hit back: “I think they are a lovely group, all getting on positive and happy. You could learn a thing or too.”

Another spat: “None of them have an ego the size of yours, Piers. They are just a lovely bunch.”

Another former EastEnders star, Shane Richie, is also taking part this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Hilariously, quite a few of Piers’s followers suggested someone who might be able to ‘shake things up’ – Piers himself!

One joked: “You should go in, that would do it.”

And another added: “Off you go then, Piers… don’t forget your sleeping bag.”

Now, that’s something we’d love to see…

