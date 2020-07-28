Piers Morgan fans poke fun at him as he shares ‘midnight skinny-dip’ post on break from GMB

Piers Morgan was teased by fans as he said he was feeling like a "midnight skinny-dip" on holiday.
The Good Morning Britain host, 55, is enjoying his summer break in St Tropez in the South of France.
On Monday, he shared a photo of his stunning pool at night and said he was tempted to have a dip.
What did Piers Morgan say?
Alongside the image, Piers wrote: "I feel a midnight skinny-dip coming on..."
Fans poked fun at Piers, with one joking: "Poor neighbours..."
In addition, another commented: "Let me eat my dinner first."
After that, a third wrote: "Please don’t post photos when you do."
A fourth gushed: "I’m loving your holidays posts."
Piers has been holidaying with his wife Celia Walden, their daughter Elise and his three sons Spencer, Stanley and Bertie.
The star recently posted a snap with Bertie, 19, as they enjoyed an evening out.
In the photo, Piers sported a polo t-shirt, white shorts and flip-flops as Bertie looked dapper in a black shirt and trousers.
Piers wrote: "Les Fellas."
However, the presenter's vacation didn't get off to a great start after he tore a tendon in his leg.
Piers shared a photo to Instagram of himself and his three boys as he stood on crutches.
What did Piers say?
He captioned the shot: "Peg-leg. (Nothing like tearing a tendon on Day two of a six-week holiday)."
However, Piers revealed his sons have told him to "man up".
When asked how his ankle is doing, Piers tweeted: "Sore.
"But my sons are constantly reminding me to take my own regular advice over such matters and 'man up'. So I am."
Meanwhile, Piers hasn't let his injury spoil his time abroad.
Last week, he enjoyed a boozy meal with Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.
Piers' son Spencer shared a photo to his Instagram Stories of Piers and Amanda being sweetly serenaded by a musician.
Amanda swayed to the music as Piers - who sported several stains on his blue shirt - filmed them on his phone.
Making fun of the pair, Spencer captioned the shot: "Shambles."
