Tuesday 28th July 2020
Piers Morgan fans poke fun at him as he shares ‘midnight skinny-dip’ post on break from GMB

Piers is holidaying in St Tropez in France

By Rebecca Carter
Updated:
Piers Morgan was teased by fans as he said he was feeling like a "midnight skinny-dip" on holiday.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, is enjoying his summer break in St Tropez in the South of France.

On Monday, he shared a photo of his stunning pool at night and said he was tempted to have a dip.

I feel a midnight skinny-dip coming on...

Read more: When is Piers Morgan back on GMB? Good Morning Britain presenter replaced by Ben Shephard

What did Piers Morgan say?

Alongside the image, Piers wrote: "I feel a midnight skinny-dip coming on..."

Fans poked fun at Piers, with one joking: "Poor neighbours..."

In addition, another commented: "Let me eat my dinner first."

After that, a third wrote: "Please don’t post photos when you do."

Piers Morgan told fans he was tempted to go skinny-dipping on holiday (Credit: Andy Barnes / SplashNews.com)

A fourth gushed: "I’m loving your holidays posts."

Piers has been holidaying with his wife Celia Walden, their daughter Elise and his three sons Spencer, Stanley and Bertie.

The star recently posted a snap with Bertie, 19, as they enjoyed an evening out.

Les Fellas.

In the photo, Piers sported a polo t-shirt, white shorts and flip-flops as Bertie looked dapper in a black shirt and trousers.

Piers wrote: "Les Fellas."

However, the presenter's vacation didn't get off to a great start after he tore a tendon in his leg.

Piers shared a photo to Instagram of himself and his three boys as he stood on crutches.

What did Piers say?

He captioned the shot: "Peg-leg. (Nothing like tearing a tendon on Day two of a six-week holiday)."

However, Piers revealed his sons have told him to "man up".



When asked how his ankle is doing, Piers tweeted: "Sore.

"But my sons are constantly reminding me to take my own regular advice over such matters and 'man up'. So I am."

Meanwhile, Piers hasn't let his injury spoil his time abroad.

Piers is on his summer break from GMB (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Piers Morgan shares sweet photos to mark son Spencer’s birthday

Last week, he enjoyed a boozy meal with Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

Piers' son Spencer shared a photo to his Instagram Stories of Piers and Amanda being sweetly serenaded by a musician.

Amanda swayed to the music as Piers - who sported several stains on his blue shirt - filmed them on his phone.

Making fun of the pair, Spencer captioned the shot: "Shambles."

