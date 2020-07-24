When is Piers Morgan back on GMB? Marmite presenter replaced by Adil Ray

Good Morning Britain fans are missing Piers Morgan.

The star and his co-host Susanna Reid have been replaced boy Adil Ray and Ranvir Singh on today' show (July 24).

And viewers have been reacting to their absence on Twitter.

So when is Piers Morgan back on GMB?

Adil Ray has been stepping in for Piers Morgan (Credit: ITV)

When is Piers Morgan back on GMB?

Piers will return to Good Morning Britain in September.

Every year, he, Susanna and Dr Hilary Jones all take an extended break over the summer.

Lorraine Kelly is also enjoying some time off over the next couple of months.

Piers last front GMB on Wednesday July 8.

He explained to viewers at the time that he and Susanna would be taking some time out.

Fans want Piers and Susanna Reid back on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Opening the show, Piers told viewers: "This is it – our last morning until September!

"The programme will continue powering away through the summer but we have hit the wall.

"We are going away to lie in the sunshine.

"Of course separately!

"We won't be enjoying the sun together, those days are long gone sadly. I miss those days when we used to enjoy each other's company."

Piers is on holiday in the south of France (Credit: ITV)

What have GMB viewers said?

GMB fans want Piers back.

And they've been very vocal with their demands on Twitter.

One wrote: "Hey Piers, I wish you were back on GMB asking the politicians about a fair pay rise for ALL NHS staff. Nurses have been stabbed in the back AGAIN."

Another added: "@piersmorgan when are you back on GMB I can get through this pandemic without you."

Moments later, a third tweeted: "Can’t wait till you are back on GMB it is not the same when you are not on."

Shortly after, a fourth posted: "@piersmorgan when are you back on Gmb it’s so boring with out you on there."

The reaction may come as a shock to Piers as viewers were petitioning to get him sacked earlier this year.

Where is Piers Morgan?

Piers is currently on holiday in the south of France with his family.

Ahead of his flight, he shared a snap of himself on Instagram with the caption: "I’m a washed up, knackered pathetic excuse for a celebrity... get me outta here.

"Bye Britain, it’s been... surreal."

Unfortunately, it hasn't been the best break for Piers as he's suffered an injury.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (July 20), he revealed he'd hurt his leg.

He captioned an image showing him using crutches: "Peg-leg.

"(Nothing like tearing a tendon on Day two of a six-week holiday)".

Get well soon, Piers!

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

