Piers Morgan shares sweet photos to mark son Spencer’s birthday

Piers Morgan has wished his son Spencer a happy 27th birthday today.

The Good Morning Britain presenter shared a collage of photos to Instagram to mark the occasion.

One photo shows Piers and Spencer when he was little and another shows a young Spencer with his brothers, Stanley and Bertie.

Meanwhile, a third pic showed Piers and Spencer now.

What did Piers Morgan say?

Piers wrote: "Happy 27th Birthday @spencermorgan - it's been an emotional journey for your shades and hair....

"Just a shame you forgot not to smile in the top pic."

Fans gushed over the images, with one commenting: "Happy birthday! Piers.... How are your boys so incredibly handsome?"

Piers Morgan wished Spencer a happy 27th birthday (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/Cover Images)

Another wrote: "Awww lovely that you are so close to your handsome boys. Happy Birthday Spencer."

A third said: "What a pair of cuties!"

Piers recently enjoyed some quality time with his sons in the South of France.

I t’s been an emotional journey for your shades & hair.

The star is also on holiday with his wife Celia Walden and daughter Elise.

However, Piers didn't have a great start to his summer getaway after tearing a tendon in his leg.

Piers shared a photo to Instagram of himself and his three boys as he stood on crutches.

He captioned the shot: "Peg-leg. (Nothing like tearing a tendon on Day two of a six-week holiday)."

Meanwhile, he told fans his sons had told him to "man up" after he was complaining about the injury.

When asked how his ankle is doing, Piers tweeted: "Sore.

"But my sons are constantly reminding me to take my own regular advice over such matters and 'man up'. So I am."

Piers' lunch with Amanda Holden

Meanwhile, during the trip, Piers reunited with Amanda Holden as they enjoyed a boozy lunch.

Piers and Amanda enjoyed a boozy lunch (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Spencer shared a photo to his Instagram Stories of Piers and Amanda being sweetly serenaded by a musician.

Amanda swayed to the music as Piers - who sported several stains on his blue shirt - filmed them on his phone.

Making fun of the pair, Spencer captioned the shot: "Shambles."

Piers will return to Good Morning Britain in September alongside co-star Susanna Reid.

