Piers Morgan fans go wild as he shares photo of his ‘handsome’ brother

Fans of Piers Morgan have gone wild after he shared a photo of his "handsome" brother.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, wished his brother Jeremy a happy birthday on Instagram on Sunday.

In the photo, Jeremy is seen in his army uniform and many fans were asking if he was single.

Piers wrote: "Happy Birthday to my brother Jeremy.. aka The Colonel.

"He’s tougher than he looks."

Piers' GMB co-star Richard Arnold commented: "And there it is. One of many reasons I’m a Forces Sweetheart."

A fan asked: "He looks cute is he single?" while another said: "Is he single?"

Another wrote: "Better looking than you Piers!"

A fourth added: "Handsome chap happy birthday."

Piers is currently on his summer break from GMB and he's making the most of it.

The presenter has jetted off to the South of France to enjoy the sunshine after travel restrictions lifted.

Piers quits the UK

Piers shared a photo of himself sitting on a plane while wearing a face mask.

He wrote: "I’m a washed up, knackered pathetic excuse for a celebrity... get me outta here. Bye Britain, it’s been... surreal."

Meanwhile, on Monday (July 13), he thanked British Airways for being "efficient, courteous and safety-conscious".

The star wrote on Twitter: "My thanks to all the @British_Airways crew on BA346 to Nice yesterday.

"It's been a horrendously worrying time for all BA staff, who are being treated appallingly by the management.

"But they were as efficient courteous & (particularly) safety-conscious as always. Much appreciated."

Piers has also been leaving his fans envious after sharing a photo of his view in France.

He posted a snap of his holiday reading of choice, Bob Willis: A Cricketer and a Gentleman, in front of a stunning view.

Piers told fans: "Perfect summer reading.

"A fantastic tribute to the late, great Bob Willis, one of my all-time cricketing heroes, edited by his brother David.

"Such a fascinating & entertaining man on and off the cricket pitch.

"He loved sport, opinions, wine & Bob Dylan - so we had at least three things in common."

Piers and his co-star Susanna Reid will return to GMB in September.

